Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Gujarat and Maharashtra on statehood day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the people of his home state on the State of Gujarat Sthapana Diwas or Gujarat Day. The Prime Minister also shared a similar greeting for the people of Maharashtra on their formation day.

In a tweet on Monday, PM Modi wrote, Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made its mark due to its comprehensive advancements as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state will continue to reach new heights of development in the times to come.”

While greeting the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Maharashtra Day, the Prime Minister wrote: Best wishes on Maharashtra Day. The state is endowed with a great culture and hard workers who have enriched the national progress in different sectors. I pray for the continued progress of Maharashtra in the years to come.”

Interestingly, from 2023, Raj Bhawans across the country will also hold programs to celebrate the founding days of Maharashtra and Gujarat. The events are seen as part of the government’s efforts to celebrate India’s cultural diversity and different traditions.

All 28 states and 8 union territories of India will celebrate the founding day of Maharashtra and Gujarat in their respective Raj Bhawan and Raj Nivas, PTI news agency quoted sources as saying.

The objective of these programs will be to highlight the cultural richness and the cuisines of the two States. The traditional outfits of Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to form an important part of these programs.

The Bombay Reorganization Act of 1960 divided the state of Bombay into two separate states, Gujarat and Maharashtra. Bombay state mainly had four main languages ​​namely Marathi, Kutchi, Gujarati and Konkani. While Marathi and Konkani speaking populations became part of Maharashtra state, Kutchi and Gujarati speaking population became part of Gujarat state.