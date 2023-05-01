Navy’s long-range shipbuilding plan fails on multiple levels





According to CIA Director William Burns, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his military to be ready to lead a successful invasion of Taiwan by 2027. And they are preparing. On April 10, for example, Beijing sent a record 91 military aircraft to fly threateningly towards Taiwan. More than half of the planes crossed the de facto demarcation line, violating Taiwanese airspace. So what will the United States do to prepare for this threat? The Biden administration, it seems, is still underestimating the danger. In Senate and House Congressional hearings on April 18, the heads of the Indo-Pacific Command and the Navy failed to cogently articulate plans that respond to the rapidly spreading Chinese threat. One of the main focuses of the hearings was the long-range shipbuilding plan required by the Navy Congress, released last week. The plan offers three options, none good and all probably illegal. >>> Navy’s next destroyer vital as US-China tensions escalate All three options are seriously anemic. Since the Navy and the White House have failed to come up with a viable plan to defend American interests, Congress must proceed to craft its own. Government plans grossly underestimate the number of new ships that will be needed to keep us safe. Meanwhile, they are determined to expedite the retirement of warships whose lifespans are yet to run while postponing the hard choices of how to increase our woefully inadequate shipbuilding and maintenance capacity. Administration officials seem to want it both ways. They are quick to recognize the urgency of the Chinese threat, but are hesitant to recommend the difficult and inevitably costly choices needed to deal with this threat. At the April 18 Senate meeting, the Indo-Pacific commander and a senior representative of the Secretary of Defense reiterated the pace and danger of the growing threat from China. Yet none of the options in the administrations plan calls for building a fleet of 31 large amphibious warfare ships, which Congress has ordered it to do. Among others, Senator Dan Sullivan, Republican of Alaska, called out the Navy for this blatant disregard of Congress. Given the failure of administrations, Congress needs to step in and devise its own plan, which will meet these objectives: Growing the fleet to 355 warships long before administrations proposed the target date of 2042. Most experts believe China sees its maximum opportunity to attack during this decade. We have to be ready then, not in 20 years.

Ensure that the United States maintains its dominance in the submarine domain. Our nuclear submarines and associated long-range strike capability are key to deterring Chinese aggression. We currently hold an advantage in this area, but a precipitous decline is looming. The administration’s plan fails to secure this advantage, let alone address the need for more firepower.

Addressing the need to rapidly increase the number of small ships capable of performing multiple missions. Currently, these numbers are declining. The Navy’s last purchase of the Littoral combat ship was in fiscal year 2019. Construction of the frigate is just beginning; the ships will not be ready for action until at least September 2026.

Reverse the most inept element of the administration’s long-term shipbuilding plan: its proposal to shrink the navy over the next five years. This is the same period in which the danger of war may be at its greatest, according to the testimony of senior US military officials. Congress must reject this downsizing and instead seek options that will maximize the availability of ships and crews this decade.

Stop the dismantling of ships that still have a useful life. No less than 14 ships listed for decommissioning still have a useful life. Rather than scrapping them, Congress should mothball these ships. This would allow them to be returned to service, should world events so require. The recommissioning of mothballed ships helped turn the tide of the Korean War and kick-started the buildup of 600 Ronald Reagan ships. >>> Navy drydock closures make a bad problem worse This is not an exhaustive list of what needs to be fixed in the administrations shipbuilding plan. For example, it fails to address the current shortage of eight sealift vessels and the military’s growing need for tankers. This latter problem will only get worse, given the closure of the massive Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility in Oahu, Hawaii. Tankers will be in greater demand to transport fuel and will have to travel farther to serve a dispersed fleet in the Indo-Pacific. For a fleet already struggling with questionable readiness, the administration’s long-term shipbuilding plan is simply indefensible. Congress, again, must act. It must fulfill its constitutional responsibility to provide and maintain the navy necessary for national defence.

