‘I won’t be trapped’: Imran warns to take to the streets if SC order on Punjab polls violated – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the PTI would not be trapped in the government’s ill-intentioned plan to delay the elections, warning that his party would take to the streets if the Supreme Court’s order on holding polls in Punjab on May 14 was violated.

Addressing the PTI May Day rally in Lahore from inside his vehicle, Imran said his party would approach the Supreme Court for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab at the earliest if the government did not dissolve the assemblies. remaining by May 14.

The head of the PTI said that if the government does not accept this demand, refuses to accept the verdict of the supreme courts on the Punjab polls, defies the Chief Justice and his fellow judges and violates the Constitution, then I mean that the PTI will take to the streets and we will take the nation out with us.

I warn the thieves and their masters that if you go against the Constitution and think that you will not accept the decision of the SC, my nation will go out with me and in the streets of the country, we will obtain the state of established law, he said, calling on his followers to prepare for the battle for Haqeeqi Azadi (true freedom).

Imran alleged that the government was fleeing the elections because it feared the defeat of the PTI and wanted to remove it from the political arena.

The PTI leader said the Supreme Court had already set May 14 as the date for the elections in Punjab, adding that the only case the elections would not be held was if the government agreed with his party’s position. on joint elections.

Setting out the PTI’s condition for the one-day polls, Imran said the remaining assemblies should be dissolved by May 14, adding that the party would only engage in negotiations with the government on the advice of chief judges.

But if they find excuses to [holding] elections after [passing the] budget if they think we will be trapped in their ill-intentioned plan and wait for elections until September, then have no misconceptions, he said, adding that the PTI would take legal recourse in a such case.

In a tweet earlier today, Imran also said that the people will not tolerate the mafia taking actions that amount to running away from the elections.

Our country in its current precarious economic situation will not be able to withstand a massive street movement, he added.

Talks between the government and the PTI began last week on the advice of the Supreme Court, ending a long-running stalemate. After two rounds of talks, the parties are now expected to hold the final round of negotiations tomorrow (Tuesday).

However, the chances of the dialogue yielding positive results are starting to look very slim after Imran demanded the dissolution of the National Assembly by May 14 to pave the way for a successful outcome of the talks.

The government called Imrans’ ultimatum impractical and asked him to be more flexible for the success of this dialogue between the two parties.

Election deadlock

Efforts to reach a consensus are taking place against the backdrop of an election stalemate, with the PTI seeking early polls, particularly in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where assemblies were dissolved in January and the government now that elections across the country will be held on the same day in October. .

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court, hearing a petition from the PTI, ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold general elections for the Punjab Assembly on May 14. However, the government had rejected the orders of the supreme courts.

After repeated back and forths last week, the Supreme Court addressed April 20 to the country’s major political parties, giving them time until April 26 to develop a consensus on the date of elections to provincial and national assemblies, so that they can be held simultaneously across the country.

However, on April 26, Shehbaz reiterated that simultaneous elections will be held in October or November after the current National Assembly’s term ends on August 13, while parliament will have the final say on opening talks with the ‘opposition.

The government wanted to talk to the PTI, he said, adding that there was an overwhelming opinion that the doors of the dialogue should not be closed, but its format was not yet decided. decision [regarding talks] must be taken by parliament, not you or me, he added.

Subsequently, the President of the Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani, formed a committee composed of four members of the ruling coalition and the opposition for the dialogue.

