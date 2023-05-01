Politics
Narendra Modi – Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharges’ son Priyank calls Narendra Modi nalayak
Priyank said the prime minister, while claiming to be a son of the Banjara community, was “inept” because he and his party had caused confusion over bookings for the SC community.
Mallikarjun Kharge
File Picture
|
Kalaburagi (Karnataka)
|
Posted on 01.05.23, 16:51
Just days after Congress Speaker M Mallikarjun Kharge threw a ‘venomous snake’ at the prime minister, his son and former minister Priyank Kharge called Narendra Modi nalayak.
Priyank, who is seeking re-election in Chittapur’s Kalaburagi district in the May 10 assembly elections, said the prime minister, while claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them, was “inept” because he and his party had caused confusion over reservations for the SC community.
When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), what did you say to the people of the Banjara community? Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (Have no fear. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.),” Priyank said, quoting Modi’s speech.
“Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an incompetent son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family?” he asked addressing people.
He went on to say, “What we are saying is that he said he was the son of the Banjara community and created confusion regarding the reservation. injustice towards the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at the house of Yediyurappas in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga District)? Why Bandh was observed in Kalaburagi and Jewargi? Today there is confusion in the reserve Priyank, who had been a minister in the Siddaramaiah government, said: “During his previous visit, the Prime Minister said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today he is said son of Banjara community.At the end of its term, the BJP government passed a bill to increase the reserve for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17%.The government said that the internal reserve of SC (left) now stood at 6%, SC (right) at 5.5%, and other SCs at 5.5%.
Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, came to his son’s defense, saying he never made the comments.
No. No. It’s very bad. He never said it. Don’t put those words in his mouth. He attacked the MP who abused him (not Modi). So don’t put those words in his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I’m sorry, wherever this happens (misquote) on purpose. Morning he (Priyank) condemned it but you keep asking,” the Congress speaker said.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: In a state of despair of losing the election, he (Priyank) forgot his limits. A few days ago, his father took down his words. Now it’s his turn. People will teach them a lesson.”
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/congress-president-mallikarjun-kharges-son-priyank-calls-narendra-modi-nalayak/cid/1933663
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran warns PDM government and managers against postponing elections
- Narendra Modi – Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharges’ son Priyank calls Narendra Modi nalayak
- Erdogan says Turkish forces killed IS leader in Syria
- 1 Lakh per episode? ! 8 TV Actors Who Earn More Than Bollywood Stars
- Nigeria dominates all events at regional table tennis championships
- Texas Department of Agriculture’s New Dress Code Is Ridiculous
- AI pioneer quits Google to warn about ‘dangerousness’ of technology
- RCMP receive third historic sexual assault report involving former Maple Creek teacher
- A massive manhunt is underway for a gun accused of killing 5 residents
- Effects of Air Pollution on Heart Rate
- A drunk driver with a license in the name of Boris Johnson, issued in Ukraine, was arrested by police after causing an accident
- The Palace is afraid of the 2024 elections