Narendra Modi – Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharges’ son Priyank calls Narendra Modi nalayak

Priyank, who is seeking re-election in Chittapur’s Kalaburagi district in the May 10 assembly elections, said the prime minister, while claiming to be a son of the Banjara community and promising to take care of them, was “inept” because he and his party had caused confusion over reservations for the SC community.

When you (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) came to Gulbarga (Kalaburagi), what did you say to the people of the Banjara community? Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai (Have no fear. A son of Banjara is sitting in Delhi.),” Priyank said, quoting Modi’s speech.

“Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega? (If an incompetent son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family?” he asked addressing people.

He went on to say, “What we are saying is that he said he was the son of the Banjara community and created confusion regarding the reservation. injustice towards the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at the house of Yediyurappas in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga District)? Why Bandh was observed in Kalaburagi and Jewargi? Today there is confusion in the reserve Priyank, who had been a minister in the Siddaramaiah government, said: “During his previous visit, the Prime Minister said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today he is said son of Banjara community.At the end of its term, the BJP government passed a bill to increase the reserve for Scheduled Castes from 15% to 17%.The government said that the internal reserve of SC (left) now stood at 6%, SC (right) at 5.5%, and other SCs at 5.5%.

Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, came to his son’s defense, saying he never made the comments.

No. No. It’s very bad. He never said it. Don’t put those words in his mouth. He attacked the MP who abused him (not Modi). So don’t put those words in his mouth (saying it was meant) for Modi. I’m sorry, wherever this happens (misquote) on purpose. Morning he (Priyank) condemned it but you keep asking,” the Congress speaker said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said: In a state of despair of losing the election, he (Priyank) forgot his limits. A few days ago, his father took down his words. Now it’s his turn. People will teach them a lesson.”