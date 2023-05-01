Imran warns PDM government and managers against postponing elections





LAHORE:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan has warned coalition leaders and their ‘managers’ that if they think they can delay the elections after the budget, they are wrong, warning that his party and the nation would organize a street agitation against this strategy.

“If the leaders defy the orders of the Supreme Court to hold elections on May 14 and violate the Constitution, there will be anarchy in the country. The PTI would resort to street agitations until the Constitution and the rule of law are restored,” the former prime minister said while addressing a party rally held here on Saturday to mark the International Workers’ Day and also to express solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He led the rally from Liberty Chowk to Nasir Bagh and many PTI workers and supporters accompanied him.

Khan said they support the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Constitution, adding that so far they have held peaceful public rallies and political rallies and said next week will be decisive.

He said on Tuesday that they would hold talks with the leadership with a one-point agenda: if they agree to dissolve the assemblies by May 14, the PTI would be ready for “same-day elections” in the country.

I would like to thank our workers and people of Lahore for coming out in such large numbers to join our rally in support of our working and vulnerable segments of our society. But, above all, for taking a stand in favor of the rule of law, our Constitution and the Supreme Court. Those who rape pic.twitter.com/xhe6ujvj15

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2023

“However, if they refuse to dissolve the assemblies by May 14 and show some shrewdness in trying to take the election after the budget, we will not accept it. In that case, we would approach the Supreme Court and demand May 14 elections in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa,” he added.

Khan told party supporters that he had agreed to conduct negotiations with ruling parties at the request of Pakistan’s Chief Justice. However, he doubted the leaders’ intention to hold elections, saying they were using every tactic to delay the polls until the PTI and Imran Khan were weakened, thus creating ground for their victory. leaders).

“They run away from elections because they fear losing them. Therefore, they use all loathsome tactics, including harassment and arrests of our leaders and workers, assassination attempts against me, and slander with false cases, to weaken the party and remove me from the political scene. They want to hold elections when they think they will win,” he added.

the Constitution and disregard for the verdict of the SC must know that the people of Pakistan will be in the streets to defend our Constitution and our SC. pic.twitter.com/HU8WX8eHzq

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 1, 2023

The PTI leader was of the view that if the Constitution is violated, the economy will deteriorate further, lamenting that the people are already struggling with unprecedented inflation in the country. “If the political situation was not stabilized, the chances of foreign investment were low,” he added.

