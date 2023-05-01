Oklahoma’s Josh Brecheen backs Donald J. Trump for president | News





Durant, Oklahoma, May 1, 2023 – Second District Congressman Josh Brecheen announced this morning that he officially endorses President Donald J. Trump for president in 2024.

The Republicans’ first-term statement from his campaign office, given to The City Sentinel (Oklahoma City) read:

I voted for and supported President Trump in 2016 and 2020, and will support him for president in 2024. His actions as president were bold, decisive, and game-changing for our country, and we again need of this type of leadership.

He led with policies that brought energy independence by reversing seventy-five years of dependence on foreign oil. He presented true peace through strength and kept us away from unnecessary wars. He inspired confidence in our economy, sparking an economic boom by reducing taxes and federal regulations. His bold actions restored and built 400 miles of border wall while securing our southern border.

He attacked political correctness and did not hesitate to stand up against a liberal ideology that undermines our nation.

Referencing Trump’s accomplishments during his presidency (2017-2021) of an abiding concern for religious communities, Brecheen, who represents most of eastern Oklahoma as a member of the United States House United, continued his endorsement, saying:

His support for religious freedom, for Israel, and his actions that spawned the Abraham Accords are not forgotten.

The Coalgate, Oklahoma Republican continued:

I am grateful for his stance in support of parental rights and opposing Bidens’ senseless transgender policies.

Congressman Brecheen, concluded the statement released Monday morning, May 1, saying:

Donald Trump kept his promises and made America great again. I am truly honored to endorse President Donald J. Trump for President in 2024.

