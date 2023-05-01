Donald Trump back on CNN for 2024 mayoralty – The Hollywood Reporter





Donald Trump will return to CNN next week, his first interview on the cable news channel in years after decrying it for most of his presidency.

Trump, who is seeking the Republican nomination for president in 2024, will participate in a primetime town hall on May 10, which will be moderated by CNN This Morning co-host Kaitlan Collins. The town hall will be held at St. Anslem College in New Hampshire and will air at 9 p.m. The audience will include Republican and undecided voters.

For its part, CNN says Trump’s town hall “will be the first of many for CNN in the coming months, as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters as the election approaches. 2024 presidential election.

When he was president, Trump denigrated CNN as “fake news” and “enemy of the people,” and he filed a $475 million libel suit against the channel for some of its presenters’ use of the term “The Big Lie” to describe his false allegations of voter fraud related to the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden.

For CNN, the town hall is a big step for Collins, a rising star on the network who got her start in journalism as a White House correspondent for Tucker Carlson’s The Daily Caller. It also underscores the channel’s efforts to get more Republicans on air, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav, frequently pointing out that the channel regularly has Republican and Democratic guests, whereas a few years ago (during Trump’s presidency) he struggled to book them, in part because of Trump attacks.

“We had to pay people to come on air and say what Republicans would have said if they had come on air. That’s the absolute truth,” CNN CEO Chris Licht said at a luncheon at the Paley Center on April 20. “We had a group of contributors who came in and said well, ‘a Republican would say… “because Republicans weren’t coming on CNN. They came back on CNN and they didn’t get any softball interviews.

Now it’s Trump’s turn to receive the same treatment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/donald-trump-return-cnn-for-primetime-town-hall-1235476599/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos