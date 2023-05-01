The next elections in Türkiye could overthrow Erdogan. Here’s everything you need to know

By Nadeen Ebrahim, CNN

Presidential and parliamentary elections in Turkey are less than two weeks away, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan facing unprecedented challenges that could end his tenure. two-decade rule.

Voters will head to the polls on May 14, deciding the fate of Turkish democracy less than three months after a February 6 earthquake killed more than 50,000 people and displaced more than 5.9 million people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

The elections are also taking place amid a severe economic crisis and what analysts say is democratic erosion under Erdogan’s government.

Polls predict a voter turnout record this year, and a close race between Erdogan and main opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and presidential candidate for the six-party National Alliance bloc.

Turkey’s demographics should also play a role. Most of the provinces hit by the February earthquake were Erdogan strongholds and his AK party. But the head of the Supreme Elections Council (YSK), Ahmet Yener, said last month that at least 1 million voters in disaster areas are not expected to vote this year due to displacement.

And even if Kilicdaroglu wins the electionssome analysts say Erdogan may not hand over power to his successor without a struggle.

Here’s what you need to know about the vote that could become a pivotal moment in Turkey’s Modern History:

How elections work in Türkiye

Turkey holds elections every five years. Presidential candidates can be nominated by parties which exceeded the 5% threshold of voters in the last legislative elections, or those which collected at least 100,000 signatures in favor of their nomination.

The candidate who obtains more than 50% of the votes in the first round is elected president, but if no candidate obtains the majority of the votes, the election goes to a second round between the two candidates who obtain the highest number of votes in the first round.

The legislative elections take place at the same time as the presidential elections. Turkey follows a proportional representation system in parliament where the number of seats a party gets in the 600-seat legislature is directly proportional to the votes it wins.

Parties must obtain at least 7% of the vote — alone or in alliance with other parties — to enter parliament.

Voting will take place on May 14, where candidates will vote for both elections at the same time. The second presidential election, if it takes place, will take place on May 28.

Polls open May 14 at 8 a.m. local time (1 a.m. ET) and close at 5 p.m. (10 a.m. ET). Results are expected after 9 p.m. local time.

Who are the suitors?

Four candidates are running for the presidential election this year. Apart from Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, centrist leader of the Fatherland Party Muharrem Ince and right-wing Ancestral Alliance candidate Sinan Ogan are also in the running.

A presidential candidate for the second time lost to Erdogan in 2018Ince split from the CHP in March and secured enough signatures to join the presidential race despite being asked by that party to step down.

Murat Somer, a professor of political science at Istanbul Koc University, told CNN that Ince, who had a falling out with Kilicdaroglu, could run to boost his popularity despite knowing that it is unlikely that he wins the elections.

It could, however, tip the scales enough to take the election to a runoff, Somer added. Ince’s support is around 5%, according to a MetroPoll survey.

Sinan Ulgen, a former Turkish diplomat and chairman of the Istanbul-based think tank EDAM, told CNN that the presidential election is likely to result in a second vote, mainly if Ince maintains his moderate but influential level of support.

What are the main concerns of voters?

One of the main concerns of voters is the state of the economy and the damage caused by the earthquake. Even before the February disaster, Turkey was struggling with rising prices and a monetary crisis that in October, inflation reached 85%.

This has impacted the purchasing power of the public and is “basically why Erdogan’s popularity has eroded”, Ulgen said. “This is going to be the main handicap for Erdogan,” he said.

Voters are also voting based on who they see as most capable of dealing with the fallout from the earthquake, as well as protecting the country from future disasters, analysts said, adding that Erdogan’s popularity had not had the expected political impact.

Metropoll’s April survey showed more voters think Erdogan and his People’s Alliance can help alleviate the effects of the earthquake, compared to Kilicdaroglu and his National Alliance.

“There is a debate about which election platform provides the right solution to address these vulnerabilities and build Turkey’s resilience to these national disasters,” Ulgen said.

Besides the economy and the government’s handling of Turkey’s frequent natural disasters, voters are likely concerned about Erdogan’s hijacking of democracy – something the opposition has campaigned to reverse.

What are the polls saying?

A record number of voters are expected to turn out for the May elections, the The Metropoll survey predicts.

Nearly 5 million first-time voters, most of whom would have known Erdogan only as a leader, are expected to participate this year, Supreme Election Council chief Yener said last month, according to Turkish media.

The Metropoll survey showed that in the first round of elections, voters are more likely to support Kilicdaroglu, with Erdogan in second place, followed by Ince and Ogan. Kilicdaroglu’s support was 42.6% and Erdogan’s 41.1%. If Ince withdraws from the presidential race, more voters are likely to go to Kilicdaroglu than to Erdogan.

In the parliamentary elections, however, Erdogan’s AK party leads the polls, with a plurality of voices.

Over the years, Erdogan’s government has silenced dissent and detained critics, especially those from the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) for their alleged affiliation with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which the Turkey, the United States and the European Union considers a terrorist organization.

The HDP did not field a presidential candidate, but officially endorsed Kilicdaroglu on Friday, saying the party is fulfilling its “historic duty to our tradition and to future generations”.

The HDP, which announced in March that its candidates were running under the Green Left Party amid fears of closure, added that it was taking part in the Labor and Freedom Alliance in the parliamentary elections. Founded in 2022, the bloc is a six-party leftist alliance led by the HDP.

Analysts expect the HDP’s electoral base to play a decisive role in the elections, perhaps tilting the balance sufficiently in favor of Kilicdaroglu. Last month’s Metropoll survey showed that a overwhelming majority of HDP voters are likely to vote for Erdogan’s main rival.

What happens if Erdogan loses?

Some analysts say that if Erdogan loses the vote by a small margin, it opens up the possibility for him to challenge the results.

And if past experience is any gauge, then the president and his AK party cannot accept defeat by lying down.

In the 2019 Istanbul and Ankara municipal elections, the AKP party lost control of the country’s financial hub and capital, prompting party officials in both cities reject resultsciting electoral irregularities.

The CHP lead in Istanbul was particularly narrow and eventually led to the decision of the Supreme Electoral Council (YSK) in favor of a recovery strongly opposed by the opposition.

Istanbul CHP mayoral candidate Ekrem Imamoglu went on to win the re-rundealing a blow to Erdogan.

Ulgen questioned YSK’s independence, saying he could give in to possible recount demands. The body will be the ultimate arbiter of the race, he said.

A Freedom House 2023 Report said the YSK judges, who oversee all voting procedures, “are appointed by AKP-dominated judicial bodies and often defer to the AKP in their decisions.” The “institutional dominance” of the AKP party in the media and other branches of society is also “tilting the electoral playing field” in favor of Erdogan, the Washington DC-based advocacy group said.

Isil Sariyuce of CNN in Istanbul contributed to this report.

