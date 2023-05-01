PM Modi in Karnataka on the beard of Mallikarjun Kharge’s ‘poisonous snake’; The snake is the charm of Shiva, it is good to be one







Call of Deve Gowdas JD(S) Congress In the B team, Prime Minister Modi warned voters in Karnataka that every vote for the regional party would be a vote for an unstable government in Karnataka. 01:33 PM Modi as ‘venomous snake’… if you lick it you’re dead : Mallikarjun Kharge in Karnataka KOLAR/CHANNAPATNA/BELUR: A day after the launch of the last leg of the BJP campaign in Karnataka with mention of Congress launches 91 different abuses to him, PM Modi Sunday lashed out at Kharges Venomous Snake Beard like the one he would gladly accept as the snake is Lord Shivasneck’s charm. Even though the statement was meant to be an abuse, I accept being called a snake because it means I’m the garland around people’s necks.Call of Deve Gowdas JD(S) Congress In the B team, Prime Minister Modi warned voters in Karnataka that every vote for the regional party would be a vote for an unstable government in Karnataka. In Channapatna, the heart of the Vokkaliga, Modi said, Ee baariya nirdhara BJP bahumatha sarkara (this time the decision must be a full majority for the BJP). When there is a BJP government, there is a dual engine government. This is a government that will ensure 100% for each family. Without once naming Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, the Prime Minister said that if his Mann ki Baat had just reached the 100 episode mark, Congress was about to complete a century of the best abuses they might think to target him with it. He said Congress’s hatred of him was growing day by day, mostly because my war on corruption hurt them the most. Modis’ remarks about the venomous Kharges snake came at a rally in Kolar, the same place where ex-MP Rahul Gandhi in 2019 made a remark about Modi’s surname, leading to his recent conviction for criminal defamation.

Modi said whenever a Congress government is elected, it takes policies in reverse and JD(S) just falls in line. For the BJP, Karnataka is the country’s engine of growth, but Congress and JD(S) want to use it as an ATM, he said. They are two sides of the same coin and are comfortable with each other in Delhi.

Show ‘Congress hates me for fighting corruption’: PM Modi

