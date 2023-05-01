Get it out of here: Donald Trump threw NBC reporters’ phones during tirade aboard campaign plane





It was March and former President Donald Trump was on his plane with a group of reporters following a campaign rally in Waco, Texas. He started off in a good mood. But then a series of questions from NBC News reporter Vaughn Hillyard, who suggested Trump had seemed frustrated in recent days with the Manhattan DA Alvin Braggs investigation, began to irritate the former president. Ask me no more questions, Trump said. About 10 minutes later, as Hillyard continued to ask about the investigation, Trump snapped, grabbing both reporters’ phones and tossing them aside, according to a source familiar with the matter. Get him out of here, Trump told aides, according to a recording obtained by Vanity Fair.

The incident happened days before Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for his role in the silent payments to Stormy Daniels. this is a fake case that they have already dropped. The Guardian noted how Trump lashed out at Hillyard when the NBC News reporter asked if he was frustrated with the investigation. Trump denied the idea, insisting we did nothing wrong and said: This is fake news and NBC is one of the worst. Don’t ask me any more questions. Hillyard himself said Trump avoided specifics and called the press fake news. But the full extent of Trump’s tirade, including the fact that he threw away reporters’ phones, has not been previously reported. Hillyard declined to comment.

Axios reported that the Trumps 2024 team is running a more professional operation than its previous runs, with seasoned political operatives intent on running a disciplined campaign. Yet the incident demonstrates that Trump’s hostile relationship with the press remains unchanged. Trump was known to lash out at reporters in the White House. During the election campaign, he regularly turned the anger of the crowd to the press, coining the fake news as a rallying cry.

Hillyards’ questions revolved around Trump’s posts on Truth Social at the time; the former president had warned there could be potential death and destruction if charged. When Hillyard again attempted to clarify Trump’s version of events surrounding the prosecutors’ investigation, the ex-president said: I don’t want to talk to you. Hillyard tried to ask another question. You hear me? You’re not a nice guy, Trump said, turning to answer a question from another reporter. When Hillyard tried a third time to get an answer, Trump lost it. All right, let’s go, get him out of here, Trump said. Out of here. Get out of here, Trump said, as Hillyard kept trying: Special counsel, sir. A deeper voice, apparently belonging to a Trump campaign aide, can be heard saying, Vaughn, it’s done.

Trump then picked up one of the phones recording the group and asked, whose is it? Hillyard replied that it was his. Trump picked up another phone and asked the same question. This one is mine too, said Hillyard. The former president threw the two phones out of sight, onto the seat next to him; the thud of one of the phones hitting a surface can be heard in the recording. Someone then asked to speak about congressional support, but an aide said the group was over. Other members of the group included AxiossSophia Cai, theDaily MailsRob Crilly, RSBNsBrian Glenn and Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci. Guardians Hugo Lowell was scheduled to travel with the president for the trip to Waco, but he was cut from the trip the day before due to a story he wrote about Truth Social being investigated for money laundering. ‘money.

The Trump campaign appears to have reduced mainstream press access following what happened on the plane home from Waco. The only reporters on Trump’s plane for last week’s trip to New Hampshire were from friendly conservative outlets: Henry Rodgers of The Daily Caller and Daniel Baldwin of OANN. Baldwin, in his account of the trip, wrote of the warm and welcoming former president, His clear Trump values ​​the opinions of everyone he surrounds himself with, whether he agrees or not. He even turned to me and said: You really know your sport. In a surprising twist, Trump is set to take part in a town hall on CNN next week.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung did not respond to a question about Trump’s launch of the phone, but did comment on campaign press availability.

We extended invitations to four other journalists/mainstream media and they all said they couldn’t due to one or the other [White House Correspondents Dinner] events that week or because their editors declined, Cheung said in an email regarding the New Hampshire trip without specifying which outlets received those invitations. But we’ve had a ton of media requests to ride Trump Force One at the upcoming Iowa Rally and we’ll do our due diligence on who to bring.

