Donald Trump to Return to CNN for Town Hall Event – Deadline





Donald Trump will make his first appearance on CNN in many years next week when he appears in a town hall event sponsored by the network.

The network announced that Trump will take questions from Republicans and undeclared voters at the May 10 event, along with CNN This Morning moderator Kaitlan Collins. It will take place at Collège Saint-Anselme.

Trump has targeted the network throughout his presidency and afterwards, repeatedly calling it “fake news” to the point that it has become a chant among his supporters.

CNN said it “has a long history of hosting major presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a vital part of the network’s robust campaign coverage.”

During his administration, Trump largely avoided the network except for press conference interactions with his then-White House correspondent Jim Acosta. But under Chris Licht, who succeeded Jeff Zucker as network helm last year, CNN has shifted its focus to opinion and analysis as its daytime hours have been revised to emphasize the last news. The network also filled its 9 p.m. ET hour in part with special event programming, like town halls, as well as interviews with celebrities and political figures.

Collins has also covered the Trump administration and had a few flare-ups, including an incident in 2018 when she was banned from a press event, reportedly over questions she posed to the president earlier that day. . Collins became a co-host of CNN’s morning show last November and has since anchored himself in the evenings as well.

She will face scrutiny for how she fact-checks Trump in real time, especially if he repeats his baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election.

Conversations for a Trump appearance have been ongoing for several weeks, a source says.

Not all networks have taken the same approach to coverage. When Trump gave a speech following his indictment in New York last month, CNN aired most of it, Fox News covered it all, and MSNBC ignored it.

Fox News will host the first GOP presidential primary debate in August. Trump, however, raised the possibility of not participating. He recently appeared on Sean Hannity’s show and sat down for an interview with Tucker Carlson, who was pulled from the network last week. But the former president criticized other personalities. He wrote on Truth Social: “When you’re leading by seemingly insurmountable numbers & having hostile networks with angry, TRUMP & MAGA anchors who hate to ask the ‘questions’, why subject yourself to defamation & abuse? ”

