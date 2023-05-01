The paradise of Fast Bowlers in Ahmedabad? Pitch offers a bouncing challenge to GT and DC, full details here



Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: GT vs DC – IPL 2023 Match #44 will see Gujarat Titans face off against Delhi… Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: GT vs DC- IPL 2023 Match 44 will see Gujarat Titans take on Delhi Capitals. The match is scheduled to take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday, May 2 from 7:30 p.m. Gujarat have won six out of eight games so far this season. By contrast, Delhi have played eight matches and won only two. In the next GT vs DC game, both teams will be eager to win and solidify their position as the playoffs are just around the corner.FollowIndian Premier League 2023Live updates with Insidesport.IN Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Heartwarming Birthday Message From Kohli To Wife Anushka Sharma Viral, RCB Star Shares Candid Photos With Wife, See PICS ” data-image-caption=”” data-medium-file=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?w= 300″ data-large-file=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?w=809″ decoding=”async” upload=”lazy” class=”alignnone wp-image-742128 full-size” src=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023 .jpeg” alt=”IPL 2023, Indian Premier League 2023, Gujarat Titans, Delhi Capitals, Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Narendra Modi Stadium, GT vs DC, GT, DC, GT vs DC Pitch Report, Ahmedabad Pitch, Ahmedabad Pitch Report “width=”1200″ height=”900″ srcset=”https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg 1200w, https:/ /www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?resize=300,225300w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/ 2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?resize=768,576768w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023 .jpeg?resize=1024.768 1024w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?resize=120.90 120w, https ://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?resize=690,518690w, https://www.insidesport.in/wp-content/ uploads/2023/05/narendra-modi-stadium-ipl-2023.jpeg?resize=345,259 345w” sizes=”(max-width: 1200px) 100vw, 1200px”/> The current defending champions Gujarat Titans have been impressive so far in IPL Season 16. After playing eight matches so far, they have won six and earned a total of twelve points. The team performed exceptionally well in all aspects of the game, displaying excellent batting, bowling and outfield skills. After their convincing win over KKR in their last match, the team’s confidence skyrockets. They are determined to continue their dominance in the next game against DC. On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals have had a difficult season so far, losing six of their eight matches. Although their top-ranked batsmen put on a good show in the last game against SRH, with Mitchell Marsh and Phil Salt scoring half-centuries, the team’s middle and lower-ranked batsmen failed to contribute, which resulted in their loss to SRH. Moreover, it’s not just their hitter that is of concern, as their bowlers are also struggling to perform well. Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report Narendra Modi Stadium, also known as Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad serves as the home ground of Gujarat Titans. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to provide a useful bowling ground especially for fast bowlers. The surface provides good bounce, which has been exploited by fast bowlers in the past. Those who can hit hard on the deck will likely take advantage of this ground and pick up more wickets. May is expected to be warmer in Ahmedabad, with daytime temperatures ranging from 40C to 42C. Nighttime temperatures drop from 25C to 27C. There may also be summer rains in early mid-May. So far, 23 IPL matches have been played at this venue, with the pursuit team winning 13 times and the batting first team winning 9 times. A match ended with no result. The average score of the first round on this site is 165 points. The highest total ever recorded here is 204 runs, which was achieved by Gujarat Titans. On the other hand, the lowest total ever recorded on this site was 102 points, scored by the Royals of Rajasthan. Both teams will likely aim to win the draw first in Ahmedabad. Given the solid line-ups of both teams, fans can expect an exciting game. Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/ Follow the IPL 2023 live updates with InsideSport.IN

