What can we learn from the Xi-Zelenskyy appeal?

The phone conversation between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky provides good reason to reflect on China’s approach to Russia’s war on Ukraine. On a positive note, Zelenskyy wrote that he and Xi had a meaningful conversation, the first time since the start of the war ( Twitter April 26).

The world media presents the very fact of the call in different ways. Western media use the phrase “Xi called Zelenskyy” ( Policy , April 27). Russian media cites a tweet from a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson (in Russian) who pointed out that the appeal was made by the Ukrainian side ( Twitter April 26), suggesting that Zelenskyy called Xi.

These details, however, are not as important as the conversation itself. It is highly likely that the two leaders exchanged views on the situation without making any harsh statements. It would be unwise to expect that a meaningful agreement could be reached during such a conversation. Therefore, the very fact that the conversation took place is more important than its content.

From the start of Putin’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, China’s position was officially neutral and balanced, but was in fact purely pro-Russian. Beijing has neither condemned Russian aggression nor voted for the relevant UN General Assembly resolutions ( AND , March 2, 2022). The war in Ukraine was something of a gift for Xi Jinping, as for the second year Putin managed to divert the attention, forces and resources of the United States and the collective West to resources himself. which could have been deployed to strengthen the West’s position vis-à-vis its strategic rivalry with China. This gives Beijing more time to prepare for a very likely confrontation with the West down the line, as Xi himself recently stated, calling for war preparations ( Foreign Affairs , March 29). It is therefore clearly in China’s interest that the war in Ukraine continue for as long as possible and remain intense enough that the West is forced to manage it at the expense of its other priorities. This is the reason for China’s support for Putin, both politically and economically. It cannot be ruled out that during Xi’s visit to Moscow he held secret talks with Putin about military assistance. The recent visit to Russia by the Chinese Minister of Defense perhaps testifies to this indirectly ( RIA Novosti April 18).

At the same time, China continues to position itself as a peace-loving state that does not accept the resolution of political problems by military means (with the exception, perhaps, of the Taiwan issue) ( Cn Govt. , September 6, 2011). The war in Ukraine therefore places Chinese diplomacy in a difficult position: on the one hand, it is necessary to proclaim China’s objective of restoring peace and the will to comply with the Charter of the United Nations; on the other hand, China seeks to hedge the actions of Russia. The famous Chinese peace plan is in fact only a set of wishes that can be interpreted in all directions ( Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China , February 24). Such a plan, devoid of any detail, can hardly constitute a solid basis for peace negotiations. Apparently, Beijing took this step to demonstrate China’s peacemaking efforts, realizing that this plan will not bring any real progress.

This policy is also reflected in the Chinese diplomatic corps. As in Russia, the growing autocratic tendencies of the Chinese state apparatus have created the best conditions for the rise of careerists, whose main goal is to please their leaders, rather than competent and strategically thinking people. It is well known that Russian diplomats compete for praise in Moscow by the “harshness” of their remarks, which border on banal rudeness. Unsurprisingly, Chinese diplomats suffer from the same disease. The recent scandal with the Chinese ambassador Lu Shaye in France, who denied the sovereignty and legitimacy of the former Soviet states, is a clear example of this ( Youtube April 24).

The Chinese diplomat in question was clearly ahead of the game, trying to guess the wishes of the Beijing leadership. It would hardly be an exaggeration to suppose that he was rather awkwardly expressing an opinion which is, if not generally accepted, at least widely shared in the Chinese Foreign Ministry and perhaps also in Party circles. Such a “leak” naturally damages the “peaceful” image of China. Consequently, Chinese officials tried to distance themselves from these statements, and Xi Jinping presumably had to agree to talk to President Zelenskyy to lessen the impression left by his diplomat’s reckless remarks. Similarities can be found in the way President Putin has periodically been forced to express regret for the behavior of his own diplomats, be it Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova or the Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov himself, apologizing to the President of Serbia and the Prime Minister of Israel. , respectively ( RBC.Ru September 10, 2020; Lenta Ru May 5, 2022).

Another point in this story is how this conversation was perceived in Moscow. Certainly, the Chinese were quick to brief Russia and probably spoke more or less openly about the issues raised by the two leaders. However, it is safe to assume that the very fact of such a direct conversation between Xi and Zelensky should alert and alarm Putin and those around him for at least two reasons. First, the Russian leader cannot be completely convinced that the Chinese are frank with him; Putin might suspect Beijing of acting behind his back to agree on something with Zelensky and/or the West. Second, the conversation shows that China views Ukraine as an independent state, contradicting everything Putin has repeatedly said (and sincerely believes about it). No matter how many strategic partnerships are announced, Russian leaders do not trust China. From now on, they will be even more suspicious of everything that is happening. If the Ukrainians manage to build on this success and make new contacts with China at different levels, it could contribute to driving a wedge between the two autocrats.