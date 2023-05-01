Donald Trump will appear at CNN’s Town Hall in Closer Appearance





Donald Trump and CNN have in recent years seemed to go together as well as Coca-Cola and mayonnaise, which is to say not at all. From now on, the two entities are joining forces for a municipal program which will be broadcast next week.

Kaitlan Collins, the former Washington correspondent turned morning anchor who was often called out by Trump at rallies and scrums, will host a live CNN town hall meeting with the former president on May 10 from the St. Anselm College in New Hampshire. Trump, who has declared his candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, will take questions from an audience of New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who say they intend to vote in the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary. .

CNN recently seemed to take a dim view of Trump, and vice versa. Trump regularly called CNN journalism “fake news” and yelled at CNN reporters at White House press conferences (he also yelled at correspondents from other outlets). CNN sued the Trump White House in 2018 after Jim Acosta’s credentials were revoked following a contentious press conference (Fox News Channel, incidentally, supported CNN in the argument).

The interview comes to light as CNN, now owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, seeks to broaden its appeal to viewers who may be liberal or conservative. The network has been careful to report a new wave of bookings involving Republican reporters in recent months, and on Monday aired a segment on “CNN This Morning” that examined Mike Lindell, the entrepreneur behind MyPillow, and his quest to push the theories that Republicans who lost their national bids in the 2022 midterm elections actually won. Lindell’s theories have been repeatedly debunked.

CNN said it “has a long tradition of hosting leading presidential candidates for town halls and political events as a vital part of the network’s strong campaign coverage,” and that this town hall “will be the first in a long series for CNN in the coming months as CNN correspondents travel across the country to hear directly from voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.”

CNN’s zeal to cover Trump in the run-up to the 2016 election was seen as a critical factor in his victory in the Oval Office.

