Philippine Coast Guard and Chinese warship nearly collide in South China Sea

A People’s Liberation Army Navy corvette challenged two Philippine coast guards while on patrol in the South China Sea, officials in Manila said.

Philippine Coast Guard vessels also reported aggressive maneuvers by Chinese Coast Guard vessels, in addition to identifying more than 100 Chinese maritime militia vessels operating in the area of ​​its patrol, according to the release.

PCG BRP patrol boats Malapascua (MRRV-4402) and BRP Malabrigo (MRRV-4403) patrolled the waters off Sabina Shoal, Iroquis Reef, Lawak, Flat, Likas, Lighthouse, Hope, Tizzard Bank, Julian Felipe Reef and Ayungin Shoal between 18 and 24 April. The ships encountered a PLAN Type 054A frigate, hull number 549, seven nautical miles from Pag-asa Island, known internationally as Thitu Island and part of the disputed Spratly Islands, on 21 April.

The hull number identifies the frigate as CNS Changzhou (549).

China, Taiwan and Vietnam do not recognize the Philippines’ claims of sovereignty over their possessions in the Spratleys. Chinese vessels routinely operate within the 12-mile territorial sea limit claimed by the Philippines with respect to its holdings.

Changzhou contacted the Philippine Coast Guard vessels by radio and ordered them to leave the area, warning that failure to comply could cause trouble, the statement said. The cutters replied that they were asserting their rights to carry out operations in the territorial sea of ​​the island of Pag-asa and asked the PLAN ship to leave the area immediately. The statement does not mention what happened as a result of the communication between the ships.

On April 23, two Chinese Coast Guard vessels, CCG 5201 and CCG 4202, intercepted Philippine Coast Guard vessels near Ayungin Shoal (known internationally as Second Thomas Shoal), where the Philippines maintains a outpost consisting of beached Philippine Navy landing ship tank BRP Sierra Madre (LT-57) and manned by a dozen Filipino Marines.

The two CCG vessels acted aggressively with CCG 5201 performing dangerous maneuvers near Malapascua, maintaining a distance of only 50 meters, according to the Philippine statement.

Onboard media reported and filmed a near collision between the two vessels when CCG. The Philippine vessel shut down its engines and reversed, avoiding a potential collision.

Meanwhile, CCG 4202 constantly followed Malabrigo at a distance of 700 meters, closely monitoring its movements, according to the statement.

The Philippines also detected 18 Chinese maritime militia vessels near Sabina Shoal. Despite numerous radio calls from the PCG, the CMM did not respond or comply with the order to leave the area immediately.

Four additional CMM vessels, which appeared to be engaged in fishing activities, were successfully chased by PCG vessels from the territorial sea of ​​Pag-asa, at a distance of four nautical miles, the statement said.

Philippine vessels also observed 17 groups of Chinese maritime militia vessels near Julian Felipe Reef, with the total number estimated at over 100 vessels.

In response, PCG ships deployed their Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) to disperse the large CMM gathering, although the ships did not react or leave, the statement said.

China claims the Renai Reef (Ayungin Shoal) is part of the Chinese claim to the Spratly Islands, which would make the two PCG ships intruders, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said during from a press briefing on Friday.

Mao said it was one of the PCG ships that made defiant gestures and approached a Chinese ship. The CCG vessel upheld China’s territorial sovereignty and maritime order by performing timely maneuvers to dodge the dangerously approaching Philippine vessel and avoid a collision, she said.

The maneuvers of the Chinese parties have been professional and restrained, she said. The Chinese spokesperson accused the Philippine Coast Guard of premeditated provocation by interfering with a PCG vessel carrying onboard journalists, aiming to deliberately create friction that would be blamed on China and publicized.

China strongly protests and deplores this,” Mao said. “We urge the Philippine side to respect China’s sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea and stop taking any measures that may complicate the situation.”

Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, has called for a definitive Philippines-China direct line of communication following the near-collision between Philippine and Chinese ships, according to a releasefrom Marcos’ press conference on Sunday. Marcos is currently in the United States for an official visit.

It’s the kind of thing they were hoping to avoid, that this time it was a bit more dangerous because they were close,” Marcos said in the statement.

Marcos and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier affirmed the establishment of a direct communication mechanism during the Philippine leaders’ official visit to Beijing in January.

Marcos said the Philippines had already created a team and had submitted their team’s names and phone numbers, but was waiting for China to provide details on who will be on the team.

PLAN ships have also sailed close to Japan, according to statements Monday from the Joint Staff Office (JSO) of the Ministry of Defense.

Plan CNS frigate Jingzhou (532) was sighted around 2 p.m. Saturday, sailing southeast in an area 140 km northeast of Miyako Island, about three hours later the destroyer CNS Zibo (156) and CNS fleet tanker Qiandaohu (886) were sighted sailing southeast in an area 140 km northeast of Miyako Island.

The three PLAN ships then sailed together southeast through the Miyako Strait.

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) JS minesweeper Toyoshima (MSC-685) and a JMSDF P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) from Fleet Air Wing 5 stationed at Naha Air Base, Okinawa, monitored the PLAN ships, according to the JSO statement.

The three ships form the 44th Naval Escort Task Force PLANS and are en route to the Gulf of Aden to relieve the 43rd Naval Escort Task Force.

Since 2009, China has continuously deployed a task force for anti-piracy escort missions for Chinese ships in the Gulf of Aden, with the 43rd Escort Task Force also recently carrying out an evacuation of Chinese citizens from the Sudan.

PLAN Dongdia-class intelligence vessel Kaiyangxing (796) was spotted at 8 a.m. Saturday sailing northeast in an area 180 km southwest of the Goto Islands and then transited through the Tsushima Strait in the Sea of ​​Japan.

JS Multipurpose Support Vessel Amakusa (AMS-4303) and a JMSDF P-1 MPA from Fleet Air Wing 4 based at Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Honshu, monitored the PLAN ship.

Five PLAN ships were seen sailing northeast in an area 130 km west of the Goto Islands at midnight on Sunday. The PLAN Surface Action Group (SAG) consisted of the cruiser CNS Lhasa (102), CNS destroyers Guiyang (119) and SNC Qiqihar (121), CNS frigate Zaozhuang (542) and the CNS fleet tanker Taihu (889). PLAN SAG then transited the Tsushima Strait to enter the Sea of ​​Japan.

AmakusaJS minesweeper Yakushima (MSC-602) and a JMSDF P-1 MPA from Fleet Air Wing 1 based at JMSDF Kanoya Air Base, Kyushu, followed the PLAN ships.

