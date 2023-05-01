Trump accuser says many of her generation didn’t report rape – troyrecord





By JENNIFER PELTZ and LARRY NEUMEISTER (Associated Press)

NEW YORK (AP) — A magazine columnist who says Donald Trump raped her in a department store dressing room two decades before he became president admitted on Monday that she never took her own advice to readers of report sexual assaults to the police.

E. Jean Carroll told a federal civil court jury that the reason was generational.

The 79-year-old said that as “a member of the silent generation” she was conditioned to hold her head up high and not complain.

‘The fact that I never went to the police is not surprising for someone my age,’ she testified as Trump attorney Joe Tacopina cross-examined Carroll on why. why she never went to authorities about the alleged rape, which Trump denies. Carroll said she only called the police once in her life, when she feared the mailbox at a house she was staying at might be damaged on Halloween.

“You would call the police if a mailbox was attacked,” Tacopina asked, “but not if you were attacked yourself?”

Carroll replied that at the time she was ashamed of what she claims happened. She later added that she was aware of Trump’s power and connections in New York and “didn’t think the police would take me seriously.”

Research has repeatedly found that rape and sexual assault are among the types of violent crimes least likely to be reported to police. An annual US criminal victimization survey found that less than 23% of rapes and sexual assaults were reported in 2021 and 2020, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics.

Carroll on Monday concluded three days of testimony in the trial stemming from his lawsuit against Trump. The trial is due to continue on Tuesday with other defense witnesses. Trump, who traveled to Scotland on Monday to open a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen, Scotland, did not attend the trial. Jurors are expected to see parts of a recording of him answering questions under oath last fall.

Carroll said the then-real estate mogul raped her in the spring of 1996 at the Tony Bergdorf Goodman store after they went to a dressing room together during an encounter she said was fun and flirtatious until Trump got violent. She said she finally knelt him down and ran away.

Trump, 76, says he was never at the store with Carroll and never knew her beyond a fleeting moment when a photo of them in 1987 was taken in a group setting .

Shortly before Carroll first spoke out last week, Trump called the rape accusation a “fraudulent and false story” on his social media platform.

Seeking to fictionalize Carroll’s allegation, Tacopina presented a 2012 episode of “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” on Monday in which a male character speaks briefly about the consensual staging of a sexual fantasy that consists to burst onto a woman trying on lingerie in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman. Jurors saw an email in which someone mentioned the episode to Carroll after she went public with her claim in 2019.

Carroll testified that she had never seen the episode, did not know about it until she received the email, and did not make up her accusation on TV. She said she wasn’t entirely surprised at the points of similarity.

“The writers of ‘Law & Order’ are very good at getting into the psyche of their viewers,” Carroll said, saying many people have inappropriate fantasies about rape.

His renewed testimony came shortly after Tacopina asked Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is overseeing civil litigation, to declare a mistrial due to rulings he made that Tacopina said favored Carroll. The judge denied the request.

Carroll filed a lawsuit against Trump in November under a New York state law that temporarily allows sexual assault victims to sue alleged attacks that took place even decades ago.

Amid a flurry of public denials and insults from Trump that prompted Carroll to add a libel suit to the lawsuit, Trump insisted that Carroll was politically motivated and a desire to sell copies of his 2019 memoir.

Carroll testified that she spoke out because of the #MeToo movement, which rose to prominence in 2017.

Carroll has written an advice column for Elle magazine for nearly three decades, and Tacopina confronted her on Monday with cases in which she advised contacting law enforcement after people wrote about assaults sexual abuse and threats from partners and ex.

“I have always – in most cases – advised my readers to go to the police,” Carroll acknowledged.

Tacopina also pointed out that although Carroll’s memoirs describe sexual assaults by multiple men during her lifetime, Trump was the only one she sued. And, though Trump insisted he had no sex — in fact, “nothing” — with Carroll, his attorney asked if what happened could “somehow ‘another be considered consensual’.

“It wasn’t consensual,” she insisted.

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly, as Carroll did.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.troyrecord.com/2023/05/01/trump-accuser-says-many-in-her-generation-didnt-report-rape/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos