Now Mallikarjun Kharge’s son calls PM Modi ‘nalayak’; BJP Strikes Back Karnataka Election News







Addressing a campaign rally in Kalaburagi on Monday, Priyank said: “When Means PM had come here, he said, ‘ Aap sab dariye mat banjara community ka ek beta hai delhi mein baitha hai (Fear not, a son of the Banjara community sits in Delhi). Aisa nalayak beta baithega toh ghar kaise chalega (If an incompetent son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family)?”

Priyank is seeking re-election to the Chittapur assembly seat in Kalaburagi.

As a senior party official and leader of the opposition in the assembly Siddaramaiah expressed regret over Priyank’s remarks, Kharge Sr came to his son’s defense, saying he never made the comments. “Don’t put words in his mouth. Everywhere this (misquote) is happening on purpose. Priyank condemned it, but you keep asking,” he said.

However, the BJP went on the offensive with party chairman JP Nadda saying opposition leaders were using such language against Modi to “please their masters”. Nadda said Congress was going through “mental bankruptcy” and its leaders were following the Gandhi family in using derogatory language against the prime minister.

BJP IT Department Chief Amit Malviya Asked Priyank What Would He Do If He Wasn’t The Congress Speaker’s Son? “Anyone can guess. It’s rich enough for someone who feeds on his father’s name to call a democratically elected prime minister ‘nalayak’,” he said.

The row erupted even as the Congress leadership tries to divert the Prime Minister’s attention to local issues. Addressing a campaign rally,

