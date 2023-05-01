Donald Trump arrives in Scotland: All the best photos from his windy welcome | Gallery





By Wonderwall.com editors at 3:00 p.m. PDT, May 1, 2023

Former President Donald Trump is seen walking towards his chauffeured SUV after disembarking from his plane, dubbed Trump Force One, on a windy day at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on May 1, 2023. It was his first visit to Britain since he was president.

He flew to Scotland with his son Eric Trump to cut the ribbon on a new golf course at his resort near Aberdeen. Upon landing, he was greeted by two pipers and a red carpet, then left in a 10-vehicle motorcade. Before being kicked out, he told the media, as reported by The Guardian: “It’s great to be home. It was my mum’s house.” The politician, businessman and former reality TV star’s late mother, Mary, was born on the Isle of Lewis in Scotland and later emigrated to America.

Former President Donald Trump exits his Boeing 757-200, dubbed Trump Force One, on a windy day at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on May 1, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump walks to his chauffeured SUV after disembarking from his Boeing 757-200, nicknamed Trump Force One, on a windy day at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on May 1, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump spoke with Sarah Malone, Executive Vice President of Trump International, after disembarking from his plane, dubbed Trump Force One, on a windy day at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on May 1 May 2023.

A Secret Service officer opens the door of a chauffeured SUV for former President Donald Trump after he flew to Aberdeen Airport in Scotland in his plane, dubbed Trump Force One, on May 1, 2023.

Former President Donald Trump spoke briefly to the media as he made his way to his chauffeured SUV after disembarking from his Boeing 757-200, nicknamed Trump Force One, on a windy day at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland on May 1, 2023.

