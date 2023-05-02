Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China salivating at a love affair between Trump 2024 winMAGA Republicans and dictatorships

Former president, donald Trump reportedly asks Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him win 2020 election according to an account of life in the Trump administration by former Trump national security adviser John Bolton.

At the same meeting, Xi also defended China’s construction of camps housing up to 1 million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang and Trump signaled his approval. According to our interpreter, writes Bolton, Trump said Xi should go ahead with building the camps, which Trump thought was exactly the right thing to do.

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss sits on the U.S. House Select Committee on China and recently said Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping both hoped former President Donald Trump would be in the White House. in 2024.

“Let me be clear here: Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are salivating at the prospect of President Trump’s return to the White House in 2025,Auchincloss said at Semafor’s Global Economy Summit on Wednesday.

January 6, 2021 was Xi Jinping’s best day in power, because when the United States degrades its own democracy on the world stage for all to witness, it undermines the power of our example,” Auchincloss said. .

Republicans have moved ever closer to a public and shameless rapprochement with authoritarian governments, perhaps more so than ever before in US history.

And even though America has seen its share of elected leaders who have spoken the same way as authoritarian rule in other countries (think Senator Joseph McCarthy and his witch hunts of American communism), no one cares. stands out in American GOP political history just as Senator Robert A. Taftdubbed, M. Republican and whose defense of pure principled conservatism is still considered the GOP’s iconic and, sadly, shining example, for many Trump loyalists.

These ideologies are growing in frightening ways.

In 1940 Taft wrote, “There is far more danger of the infiltration of totalitarian ideas from the New Deal circle in Washington than there ever will be from any activity of . . . theNazi Union.”

This quote is Taft actually comparing one of our country’s highest ideals for working Americans, the New Deal which set in motion programs, public works projects, financial reforms and protective regulations enacted by President Franklin D. Roosevelt between 1933 and 1939 as more dangerous than the infiltration of American Nazis into the United States

THE Nazi Bund was a German-American Nazi organization established in 1936. Its main purpose was to promote a favorable view of Nazi Germany.

Today we see and hear chants and public demonstrations of a return to this type of thinking and anti-Semitic rhetoric is ripe among GOP MAGA candidates who were mostly defeated midterm but are making a slow but steady return as the nation approaches 2024. .

A member of Arizona’s Jewish community described growing anti-Semitism and hateful rhetoric-filled speeches from many of Arizona’s GOP midterm candidates as a tidal wave of anti-Semitism.

The 64-year-old business owner told Northeast Valley News he was deeply troubled by the growing anti-Semitism, but worse still, the apparent acceptance of it by many GOP political candidates and even some elected officials. It’s hard to know how to respond to someone so rightfully frightened by the kind of anti-Semitic rhetoric and communication associated with some GOP candidates in Arizona.

The longtime member of Arizona’s Jewish community chose to remain anonymous for fear of reprisals and threats, but told Northeast Valley News he was concerned about the rampant and growing language of anti-Semitism.

They have backed antisemitic candidates in other states, posed with and attended rallies of white nationalists, some of them are funded by conspiracy theorists or are backed by nazi sympathizers, why are these candidates even allowed on the Az. ballot?

The business owner recently changed his party affiliation back to what it was when he was much younger after nearly two decades as a registered Republican he said he wanted to drop any affiliation with the GOP.

Although he maintained a popular and successful small business for more than 21 years in Phoenix, he declined to publish a report with Northeast Valley News for fear of reprisals and threats.

Donald Trump, now criminally charged, is certainly not popular among most students polled in a random poll, but Trump and DeSantis are seen by many members of the LGBTQ + community and, according to the student of the Arizona State University, Devon Noels, the greatest threat to our freedom. , and the LGBTQ+ community, and we’re just the beginning.

In late January, former President Donald Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social social media platform that if re-elected, he would punish doctors who providegender-affirming care for minorsand pushing schools to promote positive education about the nuclear family and the roles of mothers and fathers as part of a broad policy package to use federal power to target transgender people.

Trump’s proposals have faced strong opposition from LGBTQ and civil rights advocates who have opposed similar measures being introduced across the country.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, gender-affirming care consists of a range of services that can include medical, surgical, mental health, and non-medical services for transgender and non-binary people.

Trump’s tough stance against trans education and services is a huge departure from his former claim to be a friend of LGBTQ+ communities during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis supports, promotes and implements strong anti-LGBTQ+ legislation education at the state level.

It’s dictating every curriculum in the state of Florida where my two siblings live, Noels said.

Noels is involved in LGBTQ student activism at ASU and told Northeast Valley News, I can’t believe the people of this country would elect a dictator for President Trump or DeSantis. Noels also cites DeSantis’ book ban and erasure from the historical curriculum and asks: why does he want to censor truth, our history, personal educational freedom, and oppress LGBTQ+ Americans?

Noels, concerned that his siblings live in Miami, says the governor is implementing even broader legislation than his Dont Say Gay legislation that has aggressively targeted LGBTQ+ communities. We will continue to spread the hashtag#DictatorDeSantisuntil every student in America knows who he really is, Noels said. His growth as we speak, Noels saidreferring to recent Tik Tok posts.

He’s campaigning personally with information and ways to push back against DeSantis-backed legislation, like Florida’s Dont Say Gay Bill, which targets teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in theaters. of class. The law is already facing intense backlash in Florida and across the United States for targeting the LGBTQ community.

DeSantis supports anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-gender bills,such a bill was proposed last weekin Florida, which would expand the controversial Dont Say Gay Act of 2022 to ban the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity and restrict how students and counselors can use preferred pronouns in schools.

As recently as March, at a rally in Waco, Texas, Trump hailed Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping as very smart people.

If you saw the other day with President Xi, smart, in top form, President Putin, smart, very smart peoplestanding there talking about the world order for the next 100 years, Trump proudly told the crowd.

The scariest part…the people at the Texas rally were cheering loudly.

When it comes to Putin and Xi Jinping, the stage is set for a possible Trump comeback and both nations see a Trump victory as a victory for them.

According to a 2020 Brookings Institution forecast of Trump’s possible return to the White House in 2024, a second term for Trump would have a lasting impact on the world as he finds himself at a particularly vulnerable time, as US alliances s would likely collapse, the global economy shut down, and democracy and human rights would quickly retreat.