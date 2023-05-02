



A suspected drunk driver in his 30s in the Netherlands has claimed to be former Prime Minister Boris Johnson after being questioned by police after an accident. Officers found the fake driving licence, containing a photo of Mr Johnson and his name, during a search of the vehicle of a 35-year-old Ukrainian national following the incident.

The man, who was found near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen shortly after midnight on Sunday, was found after crashing into a pole. A Dutch police spokesman, Thijs Damstra, said officers came across the fake permit as they searched through the wreckage. Police said they found the unnamed Ukrainian man, who lived near Groningen, standing on a bridge. The force said: The person could not identify themselves and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Following the accident, the driver was arrested and his car was searched, following which the fake license was found. Writing on Instagram, they said: Unfortunately for this person, we didn’t fall for his fake. The rogue driving license in question said it was issued on July 24, 2019, the date Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, but its expiry date was the year 3000. He also carried a blue Ukrainian flag and YELLOW. Damstra added: As far as I know, the real Mr Boris Johnson was not in the Netherlands at the time.

Although police knew the ID was fake, they said they couldn’t tell where it came from. However, it has been reported that fake IDs like the one found on the arrested man can be found in tourist shops in Ukraine. Fontanka, a small town in southern Ukraine, renamed one of its roads after Boris Johnson. Officials renamed Mayakovsky Street to Boris Johnson Street. The local council described Mr Johnson as one of the most principled opponents of the Russian invasion, a leader in sanctions against Russia and in support of the defense of Ukraine.

