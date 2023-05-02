Politics
Crucial survey in Türkiye
As voters head to the polls, they will face a critical choice between continuing Erdogan’s neoliberal authoritarianism and the possibility of meaningful change towards restoring democracy.
As Turkey’s May 14 general election approaches, the nation finds itself at a critical moment in its political history.
Incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his neoliberal conservative party, the Justice and Development Party (AKP), have been in power since 2002, a term marked by accusations of turning the country into a problematic democracy.
The actions of the AKP have included undermining the institutions of the secular republic, intensifying authoritarianism, moving to a security state, and imposing severe limitations on freedom of speech and of the press. The two-decade reign also marked the introduction of a new neoliberal growth regime that spurred growth based on the financialization of the traditional Turkish economy, aggressive privatization of state assets, spurring urbanization through a leading model of the construction sector and the maximization of external debt.
At the same time, Erdogans AKP continued to develop a new military-industrial complex that allowed Turkey to demonstrate its hard power in regional and global affairs.
Following the establishment of a presidential system in 2017, President Erdogan shrewdly orchestrated his dominance in Turkish politics, establishing himself as the supreme authority. Despite the substantial economic downturn that began in 2018, coupled with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Erdogan has tenaciously clung to his position, showing unwavering determination to retain power.
This resolute position was maintained even after the two earthquakes in February, which inflicted catastrophic damage on 10 cities and caused more than 50,000 victims.
But the upcoming election marks a turning point, as six main opposition parties have united under the National Front banner, also gaining indirect support from the Kurdish movement and the left.
The stakes are high, with the future of Turkish democracy at stake. As voters head to the polls, they will face a critical choice between continuing Erdogan’s neoliberal authoritarianism and the possibility of change. significant towards the restoration of democracy. The outcome will determine whether Turkey stays on its current course or charts a new course towards a more democratic future.
In order to understand how Turkey ended up here, it is very important to take a brief look at its journey since the military coup in 1980.
An authoritarian constitution, drafted by the military junta in 1982, obliterated left-wing parties and movements. Turkey has repeatedly tried to abandon the political framework of the coup, but failed to change its course towards the restoration of democracy.
The new millennium greeted Turkey with a major economic crisis, democratization struggles and the lasting effects of the 1999 earthquake, all of which combined to undermine the coalition of center parties. This allowed the AKP, a newly formed political Islamist party, to present a conservative reformist alternative to the political scene, consolidating the long-excluded Islamist masses against the elitist secular republic and gaining popularity among pro-Western liberals and the business community by adopting the EU integration agenda.
The AKP came to power in 2002 and has been winning elections ever since.
The secret to the AKP’s successes was its attempt to bridge the historic gap between state and society. However, the replacement of the state also prepared the end for the AKP and Erdogan.
Gaining confidence, the AKP replaced the state with the party and promoted Erdogan as both the leader of the Islamist movement and the neoliberal state.
Becoming president in 2014 and surviving a coup attempt in 2016, Erdogan began to openly monopolize his personal power within this new party-state regime and succeeded in legalizing it with the referendum for the transition to the presidential system in 2017.
In the new regime, Erdogan’s absolute control over the institutional framework and bureaucracy allowed him to micromanage appointments, meetings, election campaigns, security and social policies.
But this form of governance weakened Turkey’s institutional capacity, which depended entirely on Erdogan’s performance and personal connections.
Immediately after Erdogan’s re-election in 2018, Turkey faced serious consequences from the problems accumulated during the AKP era. A major depression has begun, triggering multiple currency shocks, sending inflation skyrocketing and depleting Turkey’s long-accumulated central bank reserves.
On the eve of the pandemic, Erdogans AKP suffered a major defeat in the municipal elections, losing all metropolitan provinces to opposition parties.
The Covid-19 pandemic has revealed Turkey’s diminishing ability to respond to the global crisis. As it battled the long-term and ongoing impacts of Covid, Turkey was hit by a double earthquake, which caused catastrophic damage in the southeast of the country.
All of these crises have served to underscore Turkey’s declining institutional capacity, as well as the problematic relations the country has established with the Middle East, Russia and the EU.
Turkey’s involvement in the Syrian conflict has only added to the complex web of problems facing the country, including a major immigration problem.
The February 6 earthquakes put pressure on the government and opposition to establish a solid strategy against Erdogan, which led to opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu consolidating the opposition and becoming the common candidate. The opposition is now on the verge of bringing Turkey back to a pluralist democracy.
Opposition-agreed Memorandum of Understanding on Common Policies promises to restore parliamentary democracy, recover from economic downturn, re-institutionalise Turkey’s long-undermined republican framework, realign with EU and West , to end unequal and personal relations with Putin Russia and normalize relations with Syria.
So far, there has been no historical example of two decades of authoritarianism being defeated in democratic elections. Although Erdogan controls the entire state apparatus, the opposition is closer than ever to ending his authoritarian rule.
It is obvious that the elections in Turkey have consequences beyond the Turkish people. The outcome of the election will have significant effects on geopolitical and geostrategic imbalances, influencing the Russian-Ukrainian war, the Syrian conflict, NATO enlargement and the EU economy.
Berkay Kocak is a PhD candidate at the University of Waikato and a former lecturer in politics at the University of Otago.
