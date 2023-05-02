The success of an initiative is measured by its impact on people, says PM Modi

The success of any initiative is measured by its impact on people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says in response to a youngster from Jammu and Kashmir who hailed the Yuva Sangam youth exchange program after visiting Assam and discovered its diversity and culture.

Nazakat Choudhary wrote to the Prime Minister on April 5 to thank him for the opportunity to visit Assam under the Yuva Sangam initiative. In response, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that Mr Choudhary would continue to undertake other such trips in the future.

Mr Choudhary, 22, was delighted to receive the Prime Minister’s response.

“I was not expecting a response from the Prime Minister but his letter was the biggest surprise… It will remain etched in my memory until my last breath,” he said. PTI.

In his letter, the resident of Mendhar subdivision in the border district of Poonch described his visit to Assam between February 24 and March 6 as a life-changing moment.

“I thanked him (the prime minister) for giving me the opportunity to travel to Assam and experience its diversity, culture and cuisine through the youth exchange program,” Mr. Choudhary.

A brainchild of the Ministry of Education, the Yuva Sangam Youth Exchange Program aims to strengthen people-to-people bonds, especially between young people from different states, and introduce them to the culture and values ​​of India. The idea of ​​Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat was conceptualized to create a cultural link between the different states of India.

The initiative was launched in February and Yuva Sangam’s first phase had an overwhelming turnout of 1,200 young people. The first group of young people visited North East India.

The Prime Minister said: “The success of any important initiative is measured by its impact on people. The greatest sense of satisfaction is felt by a public servant when people write to let people know that a particular event has transformed their lives. This vigor and enthusiasm of young people like you to explore different parts of our country and to remain open to new experiences is truly commendable. Your journey from the land of Tawi to the land of Brahmaputra has clearly brought together two regions of the nation, he wrote.

The Prime Minister noted that India is home to many cultures, cuisines, customs and ways of life, where people belonging to different communities, practicing different faiths, speaking different languages, observing different rituals not only coexist but also celebrate the mode diverse life of each.

It is this aspect of our nation that has drawn the world to us. For the past few years, we have been working to make our beautiful northeast region Na Dil Se Duur, Na Dilli Se Duur. As a result, you may have observed that an unprecedented transformation is taking place across all industries. Whether it is culture or agriculture, trade or connectivity, the region is becoming an engine of growth for India, Mr Modi said.

Assam state is one of the most beautiful parts of India in terms of nature and culture, he said.

Witness the multicolored cultural splendor of Assam during the Bihu festival, marvel at the immense Brahmaputra River, learn about great personalities such as Veer Lachit Borphukan, Srimanta Sankaradeva, as well as taste unique products like Muga silk , Tezpur lychee, Joha rice, Baka chaul and Kaji Nemu is truly an amazing experience. I have a particular fondness for Gamosa from Assam, Mr Modi wrote.

The Prime Minister asked Mr. Choudhary to share his experience with friends and encourage them to discover the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”.

Such initiatives bring regions and cultures closer together and strengthen the country’s unity, he said.

I am glad to learn from your letter of your enthusiastic participation in the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat program and the visit to Assam which shaped your view of our great nation.

This vigor and enthusiasm of young people like you to explore different parts of our country and stay open to new experiences is truly commendable, Mr Modi wrote in his two-page letter dated April 28.