Donald Trump just stepped on another legal landmine





Jan. 6 investigation Review of Donald Trump’s post-election fundraising: Another new report says the special prosecutor leading the Jan. 6 investigation is focusing on fundraising allegations made by Operation Trump who claimed the election was stolen.

Donald Trump has more problems

Among the ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump is the Special Counsel investigation into attempts by former presidents to void the 2020 and Jan. 6 elections.

One thread prosecutors reportedly focused on is that Trump and his campaign and other operations made false claims about the election during fundraising calls — something that could very well have been a crime. .

The Washington Post reported in mid-April that prosecutors with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office had searched a wide range of documents related to fundraising after the 2020 election, seeking to determine whether former President Donald Trump or his advisers had scammed donors using false claims about voter fraud. to raise funds.

Now the New York Times has published a follow-up, noting that prosecutors are investigating whether Mr Trump and a series of political aides knew he lost the race, but raised money anyway claiming they were fighting widespread fraud in the results of the vote, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Trump and his aides, the report said, may have violated federal wire fraud laws, raising about $250 million over claims they needed the money to fight voter fraud, even though they had been repeatedly told that there was no evidence to support these claims of fraud.

The investigation, according to the Times, is looking into Save America PAC, which has made numerous statements and been the target of subpoenas in recent weeks. Prosecutors are looking at the fundraising appeals, the people who specifically approved them, and whether those people knew the requests were fake at the time.

According to the report, prosecutors developed more information than the January 6 Committee, even though the committee last year raised the possibility that a crime had been committed in relation to the fundraising appeals.

That’s not the only focus on the election interference side of Smiths’ investigation, however. Fake voters in different states are also examined, along with Mr. Trump’s broader push to block or delay Congressional certification of Mr. Bidens’ Electoral College victory on January 6, 2021. That was the reason for the grand jury. testimony from Vice President Mike Pence last week, which Trump had unsuccessfully tried to block.

In the case of Pences, if he were to run for president, it would mark both a rare case of a former president running against his former vice president, as well as a candidate running against someone he has against. testified before a federal grand jury. It’s not clear exactly what Pence said before the grand jury.

Perhaps this claim is the news that a law firm connected to Trump hired a second firm to investigate fraud in the 2020 election, and that firm, Simpatico Software Systems, found no evidence. of this statement.

No substantial voter fraud was uncovered in my investigations looking for him, and I was unable to confirm any of the outside allegations of voter fraud that I was asked to review, Ken Block said, from Simpatico Systems, to the Washington Post. Every fraud allegation I was asked to investigate was false.

Another firm, Berkeley Research Group, had been hired by the campaign and had also concluded that the fraud allegations were false.

These studies could show that members of Trump’s orbit sent solicitations for money when they had very good reason to believe the claims made were false.

ABC News reported this week that Smiths’ office is nearing a decision on whether to charge the cases and also listed the names of several attorneys working on different sides of the case.

Expertise and experience

Stephen Silveris editor for 19FortyFive. He is an award-winning journalist, essayist and film critic, who also contributes to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, Broad Street Review and Splice Today. Co-founder of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle, Stephen lives in suburban Philadelphia with his wife and two sons. Follow him on Twitter at @StephenSilver.

