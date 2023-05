Why has Donald Trump never attended the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as President?

The White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was held Saturday evening. President Biden attended the event and laughed at some of the current news and even poked fun at himself while he had the mic.

A few light barbs at the expense of some of the attendees are always expected and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves as President Biden graciously played along to liven up Roy Woods’ jokes.

Traditionally, the Correspondents’ Dinner is always attended by the President, but Donald Trump refused to show up for the dinner during his time in the White House.

Why did Trump snub the Correspondents’ Dinner?

Rarely out of the spotlight, Trump’s refusal to attend an event held, at least partially, in his honor may seem surprising. However, the tradition of the pen pals dinner is a far cry from the cozy red carpet events.

In 2017, Trump became the first president in decades not to attend. The last to do so was Ronald Reagan in 1981, while recovering from being shot after an assassination attempt. Reagan, however, phoned the event and joked about his ordeal.

Humor is undoubtedly a central part of the Correspondents’ Dinner tradition, and one that Trump seemed unwilling to engage with.

Announcing the decision, Trump tweeted: I will not be attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner this year. Thank you very much everyone and have a good evening!

Shortly before the 2017 event, White House deputy press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told ABCs This Week that Trump’s troubled relationship with the press was at the center of the presidents’ decision.

She said: I think it’s a bit naive of us to think that we can all walk into a room for a few hours and pretend some of that tension isn’t there.

Trump has had bad experiences with correspondents’ dinners

While the 2017 event was the first of Trump’s presidency, it actually had the experience of the Correspondents’ Dinner from previous years. He has often been the butt of jokes at the annual event, which features a comedian who gently rubs shoulders with the gathered crowd of journalists, politicians and celebrities.

2011 was perhaps Trump’s most trying year, as the businessman hinted at a run for president the following year. Trump was pushing the birther conspiracy theory and received a scathing response from the then president.

Obama joked: No one is happier and no one more proud to end this birth certificate affair than the Donald. And that’s because he can finally focus on the issues that matter: like, did we fake the moon landing? What really happened in Roswell? And where are Biggie and Tupac?

Harmless enough stuff, but the risk of another public roasting was clearly unappealing to Trump and he refused to attend every dinner party held during his sole term as president.

