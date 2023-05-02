Narendra Modi Stadium Field Report





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report: Game 44 of TATA IPL 2023 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Delhi Capitals (DC). Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata by seven wickets. GT have now played eight matches, in which they have won six and lost just two. Gujarat Titans are the current Table Topper with twelve points in the points table. GT look to be in a good position this year as they were last season, and if they continue their form then they will be this year’s top contenders for the title. Delhi Capitals lost the last game to SRH by 8 runs, DC’s previous two wins were just by mistake they won, again, in the last one, their hitter completely collapsed and they were unable to chase 198 points. Delhi Capitals are 10th in the points table, and they have the least chance of qualifying as they have lost six games and won only two and also have a very poor NRR of -0.898. GT vs. DC match details: Tournament: Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Place: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Date and hour : May 2, 7:30 p.m. IST

Live stream details: Jio Cinema, Star Sport Network Details of Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Narendra Modi Stadium Narendra Modi Stadium is one of the most important stadiums in India, and it is the biggest stadium in the world. It has a seating capacity of 1,32,000, which is crazy. Since IPL 2022, Narendra Modi Stadium has been the home of Gujarat Titans in TATA IPL.

This year’s finals and qualifiers will be held at this venue. Some of the historical matches are played in this venue like the 2011 ICC ODI World Cup matches. Gujarat have good results on their home ground as they have played five matches and won three of them. This shows a good home winning percentage. Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Field Report: The Narendra Modi Stadium pitch helps both batters and bowlers. GT played the last match at this site against MI, where GT hit over 200 runs. In this season, teams have easily made over 160 runs at this field, which shows a good batting trail. If we look at the stats of the last two games, the Spinners took 13 wickets, while the Fast Bowlers took 11 wickets, clearly showing spinner dominance at this site. The main reason is that the boundaries are quite large, which helps spinners take wickets as batters try to hit big shots. The bowling department of Gujarat seems more sorted than the capitals of Delhi, and GT has some good experienced players who have been excellent this year. Weather forecast for Narendra Modi Stadium: According to IMD report, the weather in Ahmedabad on May 2, 2023 will be good for Match to play. There will be good sunshine during the day, the temperature seems to be around 36 degrees Celsius. The wind will blow at 10 km/h, which is normal. The humidity on this pitch should be around 32% and there is no chance of rain on match day. Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Records: Matches: 21

1st batter won: 8

Batter 2 won: 13

The highest score: 207 by KKR

Lowest rating: 102 by RR

Average score: 164.57 Narendra Modi Stadium match schedule: Correspondence between Date Time GT vs. DC May 2, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs LSG May 7, 2023 3:30 p.m. (EAST) GT vs. SRH May 15, 2023 7:30 p.m. (EAST) Also read this: ICC WTC Final: Cheteshwar Pujara will read Steve Smith’s mind for the WTC Final as he joins Sussex for 3 matches For more information, visit the official website: IPLT20

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.icccricketschedule.com/narendra-modi-stadium-pitch-report-gt-vs-dc-ipl-records-stats-weather-forecast-for-ipl-2023/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos