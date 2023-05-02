Defense of Donald Trump against the accusation of rape of E. John Carrolls





While the testimony of E. Jean Carroll entered her third and final day Monday in her civil rape trial against Donald Trump, a kind of second trial emerged, a dialogue about public persona and private suffering, as well as the entertainment value of rape.

The grim in-law proceedings unfolded when Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina asked Carroll not to speak or go to authorities, along with his public comments about the assault. Tacopina, who faced hecklers as he entered the federal courthouse in midtown Manhattan, today noted that she made allegations of other assaults in her memoir and that she hadn’t consulted the police about it either.

Have you ever reported any of the alleged assaults to the police? Tacopina said on his second day of cross-examination.

No, Carroll said, adding Mr. Tacopina shortly afterwards, I was born in 1943. I am a member of the silent generation, women like me have learned to hold their heads up high and not to call the police. I would have preferred to do anything rather than call the police.

Hello from the Manhattan Feds, where the trial of E. Jean Carroll vs. Trump enters its fourth day. As the ex-president’s legal team enters court, Carroll’s supporters yell at them. Coverage via @intelligencer pic.twitter.com/vapKtwcR6e

— Victoria Bekiempis (@vicbekiempis) May 1, 2023

I was ashamed of what had happened. I thought it was my fault, Carroll also said. I would never go to the police. He later questioned Carroll about comments she had made to people that she was fine, apparently to undermine his allegation. face I’ve always had, said Carroll.

Tacopina also asked about the comments she made during a June 2019 interview with Anderson Cooper. Carroll’s television appearance came days after an excerpt from her book aired in New York, the first time she publicly accused Trump.

Carroll described the interaction as a fight during his interview with Cooper, who pointed out that such an allegation is the definition of rape. Cooper actually asked Carroll why she didn’t use the word rape.

I was not knocked down and delighted. Which, the word rape has so many sexual connotations. It wasn’t it wasn’t sexual. It just hurt. It’s right here, Cooper interjected, cutting Carroll off. I think most people think rape is violent assault. It’s not

I think most people think rape is sexy, Carroll interrupted. Let’s take a short break, Cooper said, as Carroll continued: They’re thinking about fantasies.

Today Tacopina grilled Carroll on this comment, what did she mean, that people think rape is sexy? I think most people think rape is sexy because in our culture we’re saturated with entertainment shows that continually show rape to bring an audience together. Game of Thrones, she said, had multiple rapes and dozens of attempts.

It’s used because it excites people and attracts an audience, Carroll said, adding that she doesn’t find it sexy. Rape is the most horrible and violent act that can be committed against a woman or a man.

Tacopinas’ later interrogation inadvertently proved Carroll’s view of rape-centric entertainment. As you sit here today, you know there’s an episode of Law and Order from 2012 where a woman gets raped in Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room, right? He asked. Carroll replied, I am aware, yes. Carroll, for her part, said she hadn’t seen the episode, which involves a rape fantasy. Carroll liked Law and Order, but not Special Victims Unit, saying, It’s too violent.

Tacopina also asked about Carroll’s TV and social media habits. He asked about The Apprentice, a long-running show where contestants competed for an opportunity to work for Trump. Did Carroll admit she enjoyed the show? I had never seen such spirited competition on television,” Carroll said. It was something worth watching.

He then asked about the show’s conclusion where Trump would tell the hapless contestants you’ve been fired! before starting them. I didn’t watch that, Carroll said, but I watched the competition. Tacopina pressed You posted a message on Facebook, you were a big fan of Caps Apprentices.

Two friends were on The Apprentice, Carroll said, and I wanted to boost The Apprentice. It was a very good TV show.

Tacopina also asked about another Facebook post where Carroll wrote: Would you have sex with Donald Trump for $17,000? (Even if you could A. donate the money to charity and B. close your eyes and he’s not allowed to talk.)

Did you joke about sleeping with Donald Trump?

Yes, Carroll answered.

After Tacopinas’ cross-examination ended, Carroll’s attorney, Michael Ferrarra, asked Carroll to explain some of his comments, which led to the most emotional moments of the following days. Ferrara asked questions like: Do you feel like there’s a right way for someone to live their life that’s been violated? Do you believe there is anything wrong with a person who has been raped having happiness later in life? How do you feel about finding some happiness later in life?

I feel good about it, Carroll said. That’s the point of all this in this courtroom, is to find some happiness.

How, if at all, has filing this complaint given you a sense of control? said Ferrara.

Instead of living with the feeling of shame that I’ve always concealed and living with the feeling of having caused this horrible thing, in telling my story, I started to take a little control, Carroll said, choking . And it’s been a long road, and it’s a very satisfying time for me to be here to answer your questions.

Regarding Carroll’s comments that she describes herself as fabulous or good, Carroll explained, “If anyone on the street came up to me, I’d say I’m fine, I’m fabulous,” Carroll said. When someone asks me how I’m doing, I care more about the person asking me. I don’t want to upset their day. I don’t want, as they say, to unload on them.

