Turkey neutralizes Daesh leader Al-Qurayshi in Syria, says Erdogan





Trkiye neutralized Al-Qurayshi, the so-called leader of the terrorist organization Daesh, during an operation in Syria on Saturday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced. “The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) had been tracking the so-called leader of Daesh, codenamed Abu Hussein al-Qurayshi, for a long time. “This is the first time I’ve told this here. This person was neutralized in an operation carried out by MIT yesterday,” Erdogan said in a live interview with Turkish TV channel TRT Turk on Sunday. “We will continue our fight against terrorist organizations without any discrimination,” he added. In 2013, Trkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organization. The country has since been attacked by the terror group on several occasions, with more than 300 people killed and hundreds injured in at least 10 suicide attacks, seven bombings and four armed assaults. In response, Trkiye launched counter-terrorism operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks. – “Racism, Islamophobia, discrimination on the rise in the West” Erdogan said racism, Islamophobia and discrimination are spreading in the West “like cancerous cells”, adding: “Western countries have not yet shown efforts to deal with this threat.” Hate speech and attacks targeting Muslims and mosques abroad are also increasing, he said. “The despicable acts of racist groups, such as the arson of mosques and the destruction of the Holy Quran, have also increased (…) We are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of life and property of our citizens “, Erdogan said. Recent months have seen several acts of burning the Quran, or attempts to do so, by Islamophobic figures or groups in Northern Europe and the Nordic countries. Regarding the killings by the neo-Nazi group National Socialist Underground (NSU), Erdogan said Trkiye would follow him. “If deemed necessary, we must pursue all kinds of lawsuits in international courts, from material reparation to moral reparation, to achieve results,” he added. The far-right terror group NSU killed eight Turkish immigrants, a Greek citizen and a German policewoman between 2000 and 2007, but the cases have long remained unsolved to this day.

