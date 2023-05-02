Donald Trump claims once again that he was treated worse than a president who was very famously assassinated





There are certain things that most people tend to think of when they think of Abraham Lincoln. The Gettysburg address, for starters. The civil war, on the other hand. And, of course, the fact that the 16th President of the United States was assassinated by actor John Wilkes Booth while attending a play with his wife. Now Donald Trump doesn’t know much basic English, science, math, and big parts of history in particular elude him, but I guess he knows how Lincoln was killed. Which makes his recent comments about the 16th president quite bizarre (and yet still brand Trump).

Speaking to Mark Levin for an interview that aired Sunday night on Fox News, the ex-president decided, for some reason, to rank US presidents based on who had been treated the most unfairly. Was it Andrew Jackson? They said such horrible things [about Andrew Jackson], Trump claimed, failing to note that these horrific things could be tied to Jackson’s history of ethnic cleansing. But no, the former guy doesn’t believe Andy J. had it the worst. And Lincoln? Trump acknowledged that Lincoln was also reviled. But you know what? Lincoln apparently still didn’t have it as bad as 45, even despite the hole someone literally put in his head.

Incredibly, this isn’t the first time Trump has claimed that Abraham Lincoln, who was once again shot and killed during a play, had it easy on him. In May 2020, when Trump was receiving a mountain of bad press for his handling of the coronavirus, he told Fox News during an interview at the Lincoln Memorial! I am greeted by a hostile press such as no president has ever seen. The closest would be that gentlemen up there [gestures to the sculpture of a seated Lincoln]. They always said, Lincoln, nobody was treated worse than Lincoln. I believe that I am treated less well. You’re there, you see these press conferences, they come and ask me shameful questions, to be honest, shameful.

You may not remember the exact questions reporters asked Trump during this time, but you probably remember that none of them shot him.

Besides suggesting that Lincoln’s presidency was a walk in the park compared to his own, Trump also claimed he had done more for black people than the guy who literally freed them from slavery. I think I’ve done more for the black community than any other president, and let’s ditch Abraham Lincoln because he did good, although that’s still debatable, the former president said in June 2020. You know , in other words, the end result.

