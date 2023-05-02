Hope for peace for the young generation of Papua

I am interested in the writing of my friend, Mohammad Akbar, titled “Leaders (Don’t) Anticriticize” (CNBC Indonesia, April 18, 2023). As part of the militant 98′ movement that successfully overthrew Suharto’s regime and then helped cover the military emergency in Aceh in 2003, Akbar naturally marveled at Nelson Mandela.

But to call Mandela a person who is not anti-critical is not entirely fair. Mandela, while enjoying the presidency after being elected in 1994-1997, arrested and jailed dozens of Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) protesters demonstrating outside the South African parliament in Cape Town.

Why was Mandela so angry? Apparently COSATU activists protested in front of a group of African National Congress (ANC) party donors. Who are they? Please be surprised. None other than President Suharto’s entourage!

Mandela was indeed very close to Suharto. In fact, Mandela chose Jakarta as one of the places he visited after his release from prison in 1990. During this visit, Mandela received Batik clothes, stars of the Republic of Indonesia and 10 million dollars in cash donations for the ANC.

Tempo magazine, which interviewed Mandela at the time, confirmed the donation to Minister of State Secretary Moerdiono. Moerdiono confirmed that the government must hold this sum of money on Sunday evening when Bank Indonesia (BI) is closed.

For comparison, until the end of December 1990, 1 US dollar was valued at 1,842 rupees. Meanwhile, super gasoline sells for Rp. 450 and diesel for Rp. 245. The lifetime prize for members of the Indonesian national team when they won gold at the 1991 Sea Games , which would have been very large, was IDR 100,000. Thus, the amount of US$10 million is certainly not a small amount at this time.

After this visit, Mandela, who was later elected president, visited Indonesia twice: 1994 and 1997 – both during the time of President Soeharto – and in 2002 after he was not president to meet President Megawati Soekarnoputri – whom Mandela mistakenly called Suharto’s daughter.

So what’s the point of putting Mandela in an essay that will talk a lot about efforts to resolve the conflict in Papua, the easternmost region of Indonesia that has never ceased to agitate since the resistance in the western region , namely Aceh, has stopped.

For those who study conflict resolution, the figure of Mandela will be an interesting figure if we consider his role as a coherent actor in the resolution of conflicts in East Timor (since 2002 it became Timor Leste).

Perhaps many have forgotten Mandela’s role in Timor Leste’s independence process. How Mandela positioned himself as a mediator for the Indonesian government that came under attack from the Western-backed East Timorese independence movement.

When Suharto made the arrest and imprisonment of a Fretilin figure, Xanana Gusmao, a trophy for the success of the security approach, Mandela went directly to President Soeharto to reduce Xanana’s sentence. Later, Mandela even asked to meet Xanana.

Mandela’s attempt to have a direct dialogue with Xanana has even been accused of being a Trojan horse strategy for the West which supported the independence of East Timor. I believe more, Mandela took a neutral position to find out the problems that occurred

I use the western diction because the countries that support the independence of the 27th province are those countries. In fact, those who ironically gave their blessing to the Indonesian invasion at the end of 1975 later backed down and blamed Indonesia for repression.

local actor

What about Papua then? I will never agree with the violence that continues to occur in Papua. Unfortunately, the fact that social, economic and infrastructural inequalities in Papua are likely to become a source of discontent that leads to separatism.

The efforts of the Indonesian government from the time of President Soeharto to President Joko Widodo to develop Papua are beyond doubt. However, it is clear that the area of ​​Papua is four times larger than that of Java, which means that the government’s efforts are still far from ideal.

Amidst the irony of development, Papua has local actors who have the potential to develop Papua independently. I take as an example Simon Tabuni, a young socio-entrepreneur capable of driving the economy of the inhabitants of Manokwari and the surrounding areas in West Papua.

The figure of Simon may not be widely known, although the University of London SOAS graduate was the figure who stood alongside President Jokowi at the inauguration of the Papua Youth Creative Hub (PYCH ) in Jayapura last March.

Some of the programs initiated by Simon are Papuan Inspiring Youth Movement, Papuan Mama Lift Movement, Papuan Children’s Creativity and Innovative Facilitation Movement (Fastra), Revitalization of Parks and Their Functions (Remang) to the development of Anggimart, to help farmers , fishermen and MSME actors.

Of course, many personalities like Simon are needed to directly develop the popular economy. At a minimum, spin the economy of the people of Papua more broadly, as so far the economy in the interior of Papua has been mostly stagnant at the subsistence stage.

The hope is of course that when the Papuan people are busy trying to strengthen their economy, the self-development effect will happen directly so that the communities that have been stagnant so far will wake up and the passion for separatism increasingly difficult to grow up.

Why is this important? I believe the younger generation in Papua who are educated and have independent access to information have learned how slow their neighbors Papua New Guinea and even Timor Leste are to develop.

Awareness of the young Papuan generation as agents of change is very important given that development that directly impacts society will experience setbacks when peace is disrupted by escalating violence.

And most importantly, for TNI soldiers, even though they are consciously made to fight, I’m sure deep down they would rather carry hoes than guns. Moreover, Jakarta chains them directly to act, even to defend themselves.

I see the strong doubts of the Jakarta elite due to short-term political considerations, regulation with a security paradigm Screw a defense vis-a-vis, seasoned with paranoia, the Internationalization of Human Rights Violations (HAM) makes the government aware of sacrificing soldiers in conflict-prone areas in Papua.

Thus, the greatest hope of the moment, the most reasonable and at the same time naive, is that the young generation of Papua will fight for peace on its own territory.

I really believe in separatism as a value of trust, without the support of the surrounding community it will naturally wear out and be abandoned. Hopefully peace will soon become a reality for the people of Papua.

(mg/mg)



