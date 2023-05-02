GT vs DC IPL 2023: Head to Head, Stats, Record at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad





Hardik Pandyas GT will be looking to build on their winning streak after their sixth win of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders, while David Warner-led DC will be looking to bounce back from their sixth loss of the campaign after losing to Sunrisers Hyderabad. With 12 points already on board, GT will be looking to solidify their place in the playoff race. DC, on the other hand, will be desperate for a win to keep their slim hopes of a top four finish alive. The hosts have the advantage in this game in the limited number of encounters between the two teams in IPL. However, although the two teams have never met in Ahmedabad so far, the visitor has a similar record as the hosts during their visits to Narendra Modi Stadium. Head to head DC vs. GT In the two encounters between the teams in the IPL, GT have beaten DC each time. In IPL 2022, the Gujarat Titans set a target of 172 off an 84 shot from Shubman Gill and limited the Capitals to 157/9 thanks to Lockie Ferguson’s four-wicket carry. In the reverse match of IPL 2023, a full bowling display led by Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan helped GT limit DC to 162/8, while B Sai Sudarshan fifty and David Miller helped GT complete the chase with 11 balls to spare. STAT For GT vs DC For DC vs GT Highest total 171 162 Lowest Total 163 157 Wins 1st at bat 1 0 Win the chase 1 0 Most races Shubman Gill (98 tracks) Axar Patel (44 tracks) Best striker Shubman Gill (84) Rishabh Pants (43) Most ATMs Mohammad Shami (5) Mustafizur Rahman (3) best bowling Lockie Ferguson (4/28) Mustafizur Rahman (3/23) Narendra Modi Stadium IPL Stats Matches: 22 First beater won: 9 Chasing won: 13 Highest total: 207/6 by GT against MI in 2023 | 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023 Lowest total: 102 All Out by RR against SRH in 2014 Lowest Total Defended: 134 by SRH vs RR in 2014 Average score of the 1st round: 167 IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, T20 & IPL Records & Stats GT record at Narendra Modi Stadium GT played: 5 GT won: 3 GT lost: 2 GT won first batter: 1 GT won the suit: 2 Highest Total GT: 207 Lowest Total GT: 177 GT vs DC: Mohit Sharma to Anrich Nortje DC Record at Narendra Modi Stadium DC played: 5 Won CD: 3 CC lost: 2 DC won the strike first: 0 DC won the lawsuit: 3 Highest DC Total: 170 Lowest Total DC: 139 GT vs DC, IPL 2023: 4 players who will score the most points in today’s game

