Erdoan’s Last Stand? – Geopolitics

JTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is an electoral machine. The main opposition, the Republican People’s Party (CHP), recognizes this without hesitation. When it comes to the election, his record is truly fascinating. During his rule of more than two decades, Erdoan was elected president twice, overcame three rounds of referendums and won seven more parliamentary and local elections. This year, another round of national elections looms in Turkey and without a doubt, Erdoan wants to be re-elected. But this time he faces a tough challenge, both from within and without.

Besides the national elections, this year is important for the Turkish people for another reason. 2023 marks the centenary of modern Turkey which was rejuvenated under the leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatrk. Erdoan is really looking forward to celebrating such a historic occasion with victory. At the moment, the spotlight is on Erdoan and other presidential candidates, largely because the president is the chief executive, as decided in the 2017 referendum. The upcoming elections will also decide the fate of parliament. of 600 members.

A tough fight ahead

On paper, Turkey is governed by the representatives of the people. In reality, the last two decades of Erdoan’s reign amounted to a centralized personalist rule, and adequate voters seem to like it. This is exactly why Erdoan is betting more on his own image than on that of his party, the AK Party (Adalet ve Kalknma Partisi), in the upcoming elections. When he first came to power, he launched a number of social security programs. He managed to show glimpses of economic prosperity for quite some time. Now, that insight has disappeared due to persistent inflation, the pandemic, the civil war next door, and the recent devastating earthquake.

No one knows exactly who will win in the end. But after being in power for 21 years, Erdoan is still ready to fight because his political base is not yet completely eroded. The main opposition party, the CHP, thinks it might have a better chance this time around. It put aside its hard-to-resolve differences with five other opposition parties and formed an opposition bloc called the “National Alliance”. Young voters and Kurds largely support this alliance. Meanwhile, Muharrem nce of the newly formed Homeland party, a former heavyweight CHP member, recently declared his presidential candidacy. Experts fear he will share a share of the anti-Erdoan vote.

Anti-refugee sentiment and earthquake

Erdo’s popularity in Türkiye might be questionable. In the Arab world, however, it is the the most popular chief. They see him as a powerful Muslim strongman. Arab Muslims may have such a reaction because they are tired of living for centuries under despotic puppet rulers. But this time, Turkey really needs an effective leader. The economy is in danger right now.

Inflation is at its highest. The lira also fell significantly against the dollar. The country faces the largest current account deficit in four decades, Erdoan credits for cutting interest rates. The February earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people increased the economic toil of an already overstretched economy. People are not at all happy with the way the government is dealing with the global economy and the recent calamity. Given the economic difficulties, the Turks are no longer willing to support the Syrian refugees, whom they have supported for the past 12 years.

But in practice, democracy can be a funny business. Voters often come to the center on election day, forget their appalling living conditions and long-held grudges, and submit to the feet of their long-held allegiance. Even in times of economic emergency, when voting, people often insist on issues such as religion, ethnicity and the public image of the candidates. For many Sunni Muslims, who constitute the majority, Erdoan is the best and only choice. Through numerous popular dramas and films, pocket media and subject institutions, Erdoan has carefully crafted his image as a modern sultan worthy of resurrecting centuries-old Ottoman glory.

Standing on this attitude, Erdoan pointed his nose at Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan. Over the years, he has helped various groups on different continents of the world. He mocked the five permanent members of the UN Security Council by saying that the world is bigger than five”. The “Alevi” Muslim identity of Erdoan’s main adversary, Kemal Kldarolu, may prove to be a determining factor on election day. Also, while Erdoan seemingly holds a Strongman personality in public, Kemal lacks it.

Yet the latest polls clouded Erdoan’s outlook. Opposition presidential candidate Kemal is tied or slightly ahead of Erdoan in many polls. The gap is not yet insurmountable for Erdoan. Perhaps that is why he did not postpone the elections using the earthquake as an excuse. Instead, he sent a large number of party deputies to earthquake-affected areas to oversee rehabilitation initiatives. Erdoan, a seasoned politician, knows very well that the earthquake will be a decisive factor in this election campaign.

A lot predict that the current election will face a second round. To win the presidency, you must obtain more than 50% of the votes. If this does not happen, the two candidates with the highest number of votes will fight again in the second round. We will surely win in this case, but there is no definitive solution to the age-old conflict between conservatism and pluralism in the already divided Turkish society.

Almost all major English-language newspapers are more inclined to condemn Erdoan than to objectively analyze the situation in Turkey. For them, his future is quite bleak. But deep down, they also know that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is a cool, seasoned customer. He knows how to turn the tide in his favor and win.

[Photo by Astro medya Org. Ltd. T., CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons]

Zoltn Vrs is currently Assistant Professor at the University of Pcs, Hungary, with a special focus on Chinese politics and society. He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Pcs.

Khaled Imran is currently pursuing his postgraduate studies at the University of Pcs. His research focuses on authoritarian politics, digital authoritarianism, and authoritarianism in small states.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors.