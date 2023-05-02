Trump’s rape trial doesn’t seem to be going as well as his attorney had hoped





Donald Trump is currently on trial in Manhattan for assault and defamation stemming from writer E. Jean Carrolls who claims he raped her in a department store in the mid-1990s. How does it work for the ex-president? Not great, it seems.

On Monday, Trump attorney Joe Tacopina filed for a mistrial, saying Judge Lewis Kaplan made unfair and prejudicial rulings that revealed a deeper bias for one side over another, including comments where the judge overtly expresses favoritism. Among other things, Tacopina claimed Kaplan must have been biased because he closed questions about why Carroll didn’t shout when Trump attacked her and allowed an objection about the skepticism expressed about her claim that Bergdorf Goodman was relatively empty at the time. Tacopina, who himself has had some interesting things to say about Trump in the past, also seemed to suggest that Kaplan is clearly on Carrolls’ side because the judge understood one of his literary references without explaining it.

Hours later, the request for a mistrial was denied.

The quick turn of events came days after Kaplan warned Tacopina that Donald and Eric Trump faced potential legal ramifications if they continued to disparage Carroll online. (Trump the Elder, who previously called Carroll a liar and claimed he couldn’t have raped her because she wasn’t his type, wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday that the perpetrators’ lawsuit was a scam. and that his lawyer was a political operative. On Twitter, his son told his followers that Carrolls’ legal battle was allegedly FUNDED by political activist Reid Hoffman (co-founder of LinkedIn) and insisted that Hoffman was doing it out of sheer hate, spite, or fear of a terrific candidate.) I said something this morning about your client possibly now navigating into danger, possibly with his son, if what I just said. ‘hearing is true,’ Kaplan told Tacopina, referring to accusations he said Trump could face if he didn’t stop defaming Carroll. If I were you, I would have a conversation with your client, he said, adding that there are relevant US laws here and someone on your side should think about it. (Eric Trump later deleted his tweet.)

For his part, Trump is not expected to appear in court for the trial. His attorney previously said he would skip the proceedings out of concern for the inconvenience it would cause New Yorkers, which may or may not have been coded for, I’d like to go golfing.

