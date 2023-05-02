Pak Jokowi, Investment Tokcer, How come labor absorption is lagging?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The phenomenon of successful realization of investments, followed by a low rate of employment, still occurs. Data from the Ministry of Investment or the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) shows that investment realization in the first quarter of 2023 reached IDR 328.9 trillion and absorbed only 384,892 Indonesian migrant workers (TKI ). It’s clearly not proportional. “Indeed, ideally labor intensity is directly proportional, but inward investment is not labor intensive, but mainly high-tech,” said the minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia during a press conference, quoted Tuesday (2)./5/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT As of 2019, he acknowledged that employment in Indonesia resulting from making investments has never been able to absorb up to millions of workers. According to BKPM data, in Indonesia labor absorption only ranges from 235,401 people to 384,892 people. The largest recorded labor absorption was in the first quarter of 2023, which reached 384,892 people. In detail, Bahlil said the largest FDI sector was base metal industry, non-mechanical metal products and equipment amounting to $2.9 billion. This sector was followed by transport, warehousing and telecommunications with US$1.2 billion and the chemical and pharmaceutical industry with US$1.1 billion. “There’s nothing you can do about it, it’s all technology,” Bahlil said. “Also, mining is a machine, Freeport is no longer human, all robots are like a game, so sophisticated are the existing technological facilities,” he added. However, the former president of HIPMI assured that the government will continue to work on adding workers. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article There is Downstreaming, get ready for robots to replace work in RI! (ha/ha)



