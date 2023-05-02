Why Nitish Kumar leading the charge against Narendra Modi exposes the political bankruptcy of the opposition camp

The opposition in India is realizing, albeit slowly, the need to unite ahead of the Lok Sabha elections early next year. And the person who took the initiative to do so is the Chief Minister of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, who was in the NDA camp until August last year. The plan is to rally as many opposition parties against the BJP as possible and chart a common course focusing on mutual agreements rather than disagreements.

For Nitish, this is his latest push to gain political relevance. And this fight is both personal and professional. He was a shining star of Indian politics in the late 2000s when Narendra Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat, stole the show. In 2009, when the NDA under LK Advani lost the Lok Sabha elections to the UPA led by Manmohan Singh, Nitish thought his time in Indian politics had come. The defeat of the NDAs in 2009 had left Nitish totally convinced that Narendra Modis’ policy was a game of diminishing returns, writes Sankarshan Thakur in his book,Single Man: The Life and Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar.

It was this conviction that drove Nitish to take the biggest gamble of his life: throwing the 17-year-old alliance with the BJP in 2013 over the Modi issue. Interestingly, Nitish had no qualms about being part of the NDA as Union Minister in the Vajpayee government when Gujarat was actually scarred by the communal violence of 2002. He was not in power then in Bihar and desperately needed to hold on to something in Delhi. Thus, Modi had to be ignored until his time of choice and convenience arrived. But when he became chief minister of Bihar in 2005, there was wind under his wings. Nitish, to his credit, took Bihar out of the jungle raj. During his first term, he was repeatedly named Politician of the Year by several TV stations and newspapers. EvenThe Economistwhich once called India’s armpit of Bihar, has acknowledged the turnaround with a cheeky headline: The Enlightenment of Bihari: India’s Most Notorious State Doesn’t Live Up To Its Reputation.

What further prompted the breakup of the BJP-JD(U) was the liberal/progressive propensity to unleash an increased sense of importance within the political class by projecting it as the sole custodian of avowed sacred goals ranging from fuzzy liberalism to rootless secularism though on the ground level means nothing. At the end of his first term, Nitish found himself surrounded by this liberal circus, whose grand master was Amartya Sen. One incident just before the 2013 BJP-JD(U) divorce was enough to show the influence this clique had on Nitish.

Just three days before the acrimonious split, NK Singh, JD(U) MP and trusted aide to the Nitishs, hosted a dinner party in Cambridge. At the event, Singh asked Amartya Sen, Sir, what do you think are the options ahead of Nitish Kumar? The Nobel laureate, who was then associated with the Bihars Nalanda World University project, gave a thoughtful response: Well, Nitish Kumar has many options, but only one honorable one. This was the final straw in the BJP-JD(U) relationship.

For Nitish, sadly, Modi was an idea whose time had come then, mainly thanks to a decade of mismanagement at the UPA when corruption cases had surged by leaps and bounds. The era also saw a deliberate misuse of the state apparatus not only to target the majority community by affixing a saffron terror label to them, but also to normalize the minority by advancing the narrative of Muslims having the first claim on resources.

Nitish made two major mistakes in his political life: the first, in 1989, when he fanatically supported Lalu Prasad Yadav to win the leadership of the opposition in Bihar, then the post of chief minister a year later. Perhaps in Lalu he (Nitish) saw a goofball he could control remotely, writes Sankarshan Thakur inLonely man, quoting a former party colleague. It cost him 15 years of political desert and personal humiliation. But despite these political and personal setbacks, Nitish retained a rare aura of an honest, educated politician who would not compromise on his integrity.

After 2010, he also squandered this image. First, its governance model has taken a hit. As he focused on Delhi, although Nitish vehemently denied such claims, his second term could not improve on the governance successes of the first term. To add to his woes, Nitish’s personal image took a big hit. Changing his nickname from Sushashan Kumar to Kurshi Kumar was enough to suggest his slide. In the 2020 Assembly elections, which he again fought in the alliance with the BJP, he had become a liability. He was considered a politician ready to do anything to be in power. In 2020, Nitish could barely get through the personal popularity of Modis and the well-oiled organizational machinery of the BJP. His second divorce from the BJP, in 2022, was the height of his credibility crisis.

Lalu Prasad and his party, with a bankable Muslim-yadav vote bank, can afford to lose credibility while still going well over the 20% mark. Nitish never had that luxury. He, with around 4% of the caste vote, has always needed credibility and the right kind of allies to propel his political career. With the loss of credibility and aligning himself with a party that is decimating its entire political legacy of fighting the jungle raj, Nitish has been at a crossroads and probably the twilight of his otherwise checkered political career. He has become a liability in Bihar politics, with the aggressive BJP and RJD slowly eating away at his electoral base.

It is in this dismal context that Nitish Kumar takes up the challenge of the 2024 poll on behalf of the rest of the opposition. It’s actually a win-win scenario for him. He knows there is nothing for him in Bihar now. So if, by accident, the opposition manages to unseat the Modi government in 2024, Nitish will find a new political life, at least in Delhi. And it won’t be a first for him. For so many years, in the 1990s and early 2000s, he took refuge in Delhi while his journey was complicated in Patna. Nitish hopes to do the same in the mid-2020s. History, after all, repeats itself. But then, to his misfortune, Indian politics shifted.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are as much about the political fate of the Nitish as the fates of other opposition parties, especially the Dynastic Congress led by Sonia Gandhi and her son, Rahul. Bihar’s Chief Minister leading the charge against Narendra Modi only exposes the political bankruptcy of the opposition camp.

The author is Opinion Editor, Firstpost and News18. He tweets from @Utpal_Kumar1. The opinions expressed are personal.

