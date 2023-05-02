Trump lawyers urge judge in silence case not to ‘muzzle’ him





Donald Trump’s lawyers argued on Monday that Manhattan district attorneys’ proposal to bar the former president from speaking about evidence and witnesses in the criminal case against him is extremely restrictive and could unfairly affect his presidential campaign. .

In a new court filing, Trump’s lawyers criticized the proposed protective order, which asked the judge to prevent him from discussing some of the evidence publicly.

‘The people have offered what would be an unprecedented and extraordinarily broad muzzle to a leading candidate for President of the United States,’ Trump attorneys Susan Necheles, Joe Tacopina and Todd Blanche wrote to the state judge. of New York Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the case.

The people’s proposed protective order undermines President Trump’s First Amendment right to freely discuss his own character and qualifications for federal office and the First Amendment rights of the American people to hear the version of the President Trump’s story, he said.

The filing is in response to a request last week from prosecutors with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office seeking to prevent Trump from publicly disclosing evidence that must be turned over to his defense team as the case unfolds. heads to trial next year.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw’s filing argued that safeguards that will protect the integrity of the documents are needed because the risk of Trump using them inappropriately is substantial. She asked the judge to ensure that the defense could only use the discovery documents for trial purposes and that Trump only saw the evidence in the presence of his lawyers.

McCaw cited Trump’s record of exposing witnesses, investigators and justice officials involved in the whirling probes in his orbit.

Donald J. Trump has a long and perhaps singular history of attacks on witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in lawsuits against him, putting those people and their families in considerable danger, McCaw wrote.

She cited Trump’s attacks on her former personal attorney Michael Cohen as an example. Cohen is expected to be a key witness in the DAs case, which involves silent money payments in which Cohen was involved.

Adult film star Stormy Daniels, another witness criticized by Trump, received part of the payments. Trump denied her claim that they slept together and called her insulting names.

Monday’s court filing said Cohen and Daniels had criticized Trump and publicly discussed the evidence for years.

“For example, in one of Michael Cohens’ books, he repeatedly calls President Trump derogatory names, including stating that President Trump was ‘a cheat, a liar, a cheat, a bully, a racist, a predator, a con artist. “Stormy Daniels also indulges in extensive name-calling and disparagement of President Trump in the book she published,” the filing said.

Trump’s attorneys also argued that the proposed protective order was a one-way street, preventing the defense from publicly discussing evidence without similarly limiting prosecutors or witnesses, such as Cohen and Daniels.

“Amazingly, people apparently believe that New York law allows the District Attorney’s Office and its witnesses to speak freely and quote grand jury evidence, but not President Trump or his attorney,” the attorneys wrote. of the defense.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records last month and has pleaded not guilty. He maintains that his indictment, the first of a former president, is the result of a politically motivated witch hunt led by Bragg, a Democrat. Trump also accused Bragg, who is black, of being racist for investigating him.

Trump’s attorneys argued Monday for a scaled-down version of the proposed protective order while suggesting it wasn’t really necessary.

“Notably, even though the people refer to numerous investigations and lawsuits against President Trump, they do not even mention a single instance where President Trump abused the discovery obtained by him or his lawyers. cause ‘exists for their proposed extreme protective order because President Trump has an alleged history of insulting other people,’ they argued.

The prosecutors office declined to comment on the case.

The filing did not mention the upsurge in death threats against Bragg since Trump began complaining about him or the threats against others who have been targets of Trump’s ire on social media.

In his filing last week, McCaw noted that prosecutors weren’t looking for a gag order, they just wanted to make sure Trump wasn’t abusing their evidence.

The defendant has a constitutional right to speak publicly about this case, and the people do not seek to infringe on that right, she wrote.

