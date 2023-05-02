Besides the Indonesian contingent, President Jokowi asks for 599 athletes who will go to the SEA Games 2023 Cambodia: Okezone Sports





JAKARTA Indonesian contingent for SEA Games 2023 officially issued by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the State Palace, Jakarta on Tuesday (2/5/2023) morning WIB. Meanwhile, Jokowi also indicated that the 599 athletes sent to Cambodia may achieve better results than the previous edition. If you recall, at SEA Games 2021, Indonesia was in third place winning 69 gold medals. He also hopes that in the 32nd SEA Games, Indonesia’s achievements can be much better than that.

I’m just saying that at the SEA Games (2021) in Vietnam, we won 69 gold medals and were ranked third. Now it should be more than that. I ask for gold to be above 69, the rank is also above three, Jokowi said in his remarks on Tuesday (2/5/2023). Yes, as many as 599 athletes have been released by President Jokowi to take part in ASEAN’s biggest biennial sports festival. They will compete in 31 of the 36 sports contested. “Today I will release the contingent for the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia where we will send 599 athletes and compete in 31 sports,” Jokowi continued. “By saying bismillahirrohmanirrahim the contingent of the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia, I declare my departure,” he added. The SEA Games 2023 Cambodia itself will be held from May 5-12. The Minister of Youth and Sports (Menpora), Dito Ariotedjo, who was present at the release ceremony, said the athletes would leave in large contingents on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Follow Okezone News on Google News Also present at the event were the President of the Indonesian Olympic Committee (KOI), Raja Saptaoktohari and the head of the Indonesian contingent, Lexyndo Hakim. In addition, officials from the various sports federations that were contested also participated in the celebration of the liberation. As known, the Red-White team has sent a large contingent to the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia which will take place from May 5 to 17. Without concession, Menpora Dito Ariotedjo sent 599 athletes made up of 379 boys and 220 girls. Nearly 600 athletes will compete in 31 of the 37 sports that will be contested in Cambodia. Menpora is targeting Indonesia to win at least 60 gold medals at this year’s SEA Games. This number is higher than that of the Vietnamese edition of the SEA Games 2021. At that time, Indonesia only sent 499 athletes. As a result, Indonesia managed to bring home a total of 241 medals including 69 gold, 91 silver and 81 bronze. The majority of medals were obtained in the sports of shooting and rowing. However, these two sports are not played in Cambodia, so the Garuda Squad is expected to lose a lot of medals. Therefore, Indonesia has sent more athletes to Cambodia this year. The hope is that the lost medals can be replaced by other sports that bring together more athletes.



