Congress launches CryPM campaign to counter PM Modis’ remark was abused | Latest India News





The Karnataka Congress on Sunday launched the CryPM campaign, similar to its PayCM campaign in the poll-linked state. The move comes after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ remarks about verbal abuse against her. Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Prime Minister Modis’ face on a QR code (Twitter/@IYCKarnataka) Congress workers on social media widely shared an image of Prime Minister Modis’ face on a QR code. They also shared a video of Priyanka Gandhi criticizing Modi saying: He is the first Prime Minister we have seen crying in front of people saying he is being mistreated. This is @narendramodi asking for votes by telling his problems without listening to people’s pain. Have you forgotten that a prime minister’s job is to talk and solve peoples’ problems? Our leaders Siddaramaiah and Parameshwar have been physically attacked by you. We’ve never had a problem with it! #CryPMPayCM, Karnataka Congress tweeted. Also Read: Will raise Anganwadi, ASHA staff will pay if elected to power in Ktaka, says Cong Addressing a campaign rally in Bagalkote on Sunday, Priyanka mocked Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the Karnatakas Jamkhandi rally saying: I have never seen a prime minister who does not care about your problems but who comes to mourn you instead. His office compiled a list. This is not the list of your problems, but of the alleged abuse that the Prime Minister says was thrown at him. She said the prime minister should show strength instead of just crying. Take a lesson in courage from my brother (Rahul Gandhi) who is ready to take a bullet for the country, she had said. It’s strange what I’ve been seeing for two or three days. I have seen many prime ministers, Indira Ji (Indira Gandhi), who took bullets for this country. I saw Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for this country. I saw PV Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh working hard for this country, she said. Meanwhile, speaking to ANI news agency, Bommai said: The prime minister never cried. It’s Congress that’s been crying for nine years. People have no sympathy for them either. As the battle for Karnataka reaches its climax, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are engaged in an intense war of words in which PM Modi and Sonia Gandhi have been embroiled. Also Read: On PM Modi’s Abuse of Me 91 Times, Priyanka Gandhi Says: ‘Mere bhai se seekho’ Earlier, targeting Congress at its party chairman Mallikarjun Kharges, the poisonous snake hurled at him, Modi said on Saturday so far the party and its leaders have hurled abuse at him 91 times. Meanwhile, referring to Modis’ allegations that Congress abused him 91 times in different ways and similarly abused people like BR Ambedkar, Kharge said the words were twisted to shore up caste votes listed (SC). The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 13.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/karnataka-congress-launches-crypm-campaign-after-priyanka-gandhi-slams-modi-s-remarks-on-verbal-abuse-101682935861191.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos