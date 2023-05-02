US and EU must engage in ‘Global Swing States’ report DW 05/02/2023

The West must engage more meaningfully with an emerging bloc of “swing states” if it is to maintain influence on the world stage, the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank, said Tuesday in a new report.

The report’s authors identified Brazil, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey as pivotal states that wield significant power on the world stage, but each have different preferences. different for cooperation outside the western transatlantic alliance.

Now more than ever, these countries wield growing influence in world affairs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid growing rivalry between the United States and China.

“The West, wrongly, too often lumps together swing states and other countries that choose to be or fall between the two emerging global blocs as the Global South, but this label reflects a lack of intellectual rigor,” he said. writes Heather A. Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund.

“These countries are diplomatic and economic contractors at a time of international opportunity.”

Flexibility required for international cooperation

Brazil’s partnerships are pragmatic and its leaders do not view cooperation with different partners such as China, the EU, Russia and the United States as mutually exclusive, according to the report.

The West should therefore cooperate more on global governance issues, including climate change and inequality, and move away from traditional centers of power.

South Africa also advocates for a multipolar world order and identifies with what is known as the Global South.

Western leaders can foster closer cooperation by focusing on specific mutually beneficial policy areas, according to the report.

“Governments in these swing states are not faced with a choice between two static poles,” wrote two of the report’s authors, Martin Quencez and Rachel Tausendfreund.

“They would prefer to move steadily and cautiously from option to option, issue by issue, according to their particular interests and strategic analysts.”

Great Power Balance

India is growing closer to the West as its border disputes and economic rivalry with China escalate, but its doctrine of strategic autonomy allows it to maintain warm ties with nations like Russia.

The report says the West can engage with India more effectively by avoiding an “us or them” mentality that is not compatible with India’s more focused minilateral diplomacy.

Indonesia intends to stay out of great power rivalry and is managing its disputes in the South China Sea without US help.

More than a century of abuses committed by the West during colonialism and the Cold War means that Western criticism of new illiberal policies has not been welcomed by Indonesian lawmakers, according to the report.

“A more constructive foreign policy discourse can center on mutual respect for national sovereignty and multilateralism,” Quencez and Tausendfreund wrote.

“While swing states generally recognize the risks posed by Russian and Chinese ambitions, they do not see the United States or Europe as credible global champions of national sovereignty.”

Different partners for defense and trade

Turkey’s strategy has been a balancing act between the great powers to lessen the impact of this rivalry, as evidenced by its recent mediation in the war in Ukraine.

It remains a key member of NATO and a close economic partner to the EU, but sees the world as “bigger than five”, a reference to the permanent members of the UN Security Council.

Saudi Arabia also has close security ties with the West in this case the United States, but sees Russia as a key OPEC+ partner and China as its biggest trading partner.

The West should not reject global mediation from other countries, the report said, as Riyadh strengthens its own position in anticipation of diminishing US attention in the Middle East.

Overall, the experts said the EU and US should be flexible in cooperation, be open to non-Western aid and refrain from pushing geopolitical partners to make choices.

“Building relationships with decentralized political actors is also likely to have long-term benefits for all partners,” the authors said.

Edited by: Wesley Dockery