Politics
US and EU must engage in ‘Global Swing States’ report DW 05/02/2023
The West must engage more meaningfully with an emerging bloc of “swing states” if it is to maintain influence on the world stage, the German Marshall Fund, a Washington-based think tank, said Tuesday in a new report.
The report’s authors identified Brazil, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Turkey as pivotal states that wield significant power on the world stage, but each have different preferences. different for cooperation outside the western transatlantic alliance.
Now more than ever, these countries wield growing influence in world affairs following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and amid growing rivalry between the United States and China.
“The West, wrongly, too often lumps together swing states and other countries that choose to be or fall between the two emerging global blocs as the Global South, but this label reflects a lack of intellectual rigor,” he said. writes Heather A. Conley, president of the German Marshall Fund.
“These countries are diplomatic and economic contractors at a time of international opportunity.”
Flexibility required for international cooperation
Brazil’s partnerships are pragmatic and its leaders do not view cooperation with different partners such as China, the EU, Russia and the United States as mutually exclusive, according to the report.
The West should therefore cooperate more on global governance issues, including climate change and inequality, and move away from traditional centers of power.
South Africa also advocates for a multipolar world order and identifies with what is known as the Global South.
Western leaders can foster closer cooperation by focusing on specific mutually beneficial policy areas, according to the report.
“Governments in these swing states are not faced with a choice between two static poles,” wrote two of the report’s authors, Martin Quencez and Rachel Tausendfreund.
“They would prefer to move steadily and cautiously from option to option, issue by issue, according to their particular interests and strategic analysts.”
Great Power Balance
India is growing closer to the West as its border disputes and economic rivalry with China escalate, but its doctrine of strategic autonomy allows it to maintain warm ties with nations like Russia.
The report says the West can engage with India more effectively by avoiding an “us or them” mentality that is not compatible with India’s more focused minilateral diplomacy.
Indonesia intends to stay out of great power rivalry and is managing its disputes in the South China Sea without US help.
More than a century of abuses committed by the West during colonialism and the Cold War means that Western criticism of new illiberal policies has not been welcomed by Indonesian lawmakers, according to the report.
“A more constructive foreign policy discourse can center on mutual respect for national sovereignty and multilateralism,” Quencez and Tausendfreund wrote.
“While swing states generally recognize the risks posed by Russian and Chinese ambitions, they do not see the United States or Europe as credible global champions of national sovereignty.”
Different partners for defense and trade
Turkey’s strategy has been a balancing act between the great powers to lessen the impact of this rivalry, as evidenced by its recent mediation in the war in Ukraine.
It remains a key member of NATO and a close economic partner to the EU, but sees the world as “bigger than five”, a reference to the permanent members of the UN Security Council.
Saudi Arabia also has close security ties with the West in this case the United States, but sees Russia as a key OPEC+ partner and China as its biggest trading partner.
The West should not reject global mediation from other countries, the report said, as Riyadh strengthens its own position in anticipation of diminishing US attention in the Middle East.
Overall, the experts said the EU and US should be flexible in cooperation, be open to non-Western aid and refrain from pushing geopolitical partners to make choices.
“Building relationships with decentralized political actors is also likely to have long-term benefits for all partners,” the authors said.
Edited by: Wesley Dockery
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-eu-must-engage-with-global-swing-states-report/a-65483703
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How do I know if my dog needs a canine flu vaccine and how much do they cost?
- US and EU must engage in ‘Global Swing States’ report DW 05/02/2023
- Drunk Ukrainian drove with Boris Johnson’s data in the Netherlands, crashed
- Should the UK really drill more North Sea oil and gas? | energy industry
- ESPN has a Michigan football player as one of the steals of the 2023 NFL draft
- Kim Kardashian wore a dress made entirely of pearls at the 2023 Met Gala
- Donald Trump has denied a mistrial in a civil sexual assault lawsuit – JURIST
- Congress launches CryPM campaign to counter PM Modis’ remark was abused | Latest India News
- Besides the Indonesian contingent, President Jokowi asks for 599 athletes who will go to the SEA Games 2023 Cambodia: Okezone Sports
- 2023 Tonys Best Actor in a Play Predictions
- ‘Godfather of AI’ quits Google, says chatbots could be ‘smarter than us’
- US could hit debt ceiling by June 1, warns Yellen