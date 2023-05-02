Trump attorney questions E. Jean Carroll on ‘SVU’ episode at trial





Donald Trump’s lawyer appeared to imply that E. Jean Carroll got the idea for her rape allegations against the former president from an episode of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’ – but she has denied seeing him, calling the coincidence “astonishing” during Monday’s testimony.

Carroll – who was back on the stand in Manhattan federal court for her civil rape trial against Trump – was asked by her attorney Joe Tacopina if she knew her account of the alleged 1996 attack was very similar to a brief plot in a 2012 episode of the popular NBC show.

The 79-year-old former journalist testified that she was “aware” of the episode but “I didn’t see it”.

A brief moment in the episode – titled “Theater and Tricks” – involves a character talking about playing a part in a rape fantasy at Bergdorf Goodman.

The role play took place in the Bergdorfs locker room. While she was trying on lingerie, I would barge in, the character says.

Carroll, in her lawsuit, claims the former commander-in-chief raped her in a dressing room in the lingerie section of the Fifth Avenue department store most likely in 1996.

Trump, 76, denies the allegations.

Hearing the parallels between what allegedly happened to him and the show line “was incredible to me,” Carroll told jurors.

“An incredible coincidence?” Tacopina asked.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” Carroll said.

Donald Trump’s lawyers questioned E. Jean Carroll about similarities between his rape allegations and a TV show. Alex Tabak for NY Post

Carroll told jurors she loved “Law & Order,” but said she didn’t watch “SVU” because of the spinoff’s violence.

His attorney, Michael Ferrara, asked Carroll later Monday, “Are you making up your allegation based on a popular TV show?”

“No. No,” she replied.

The testimony came out during Carroll’s third day on the witness stand since the trial began last week. Trump was not present in court during the trial.

Donald Trump was not present at the trial accusing him of raping Carroll in 1996.Getty Images

Earlier Monday, Tacopina asked Carroll why she never sued former CBS chief Les Moonves after he denied her claim that he once sexually assaulted her in an elevator.

“He just denied it,” Carroll said of Moonves.

“He didn’t call me any names. He didn’t say I was an agent for the Democratic Party. He didn’t say I was running a scam,” she continued. didn’t grind my face in the mud like Donald Trump did.”

In addition to the rape allegation, Carroll is also suing Trump for allegedly defaming her when he denied knowing her and called her accusations a “hoax” she invented for money and to help raise sales of his 2019 book.

Carroll has been on the witness stand for three days.REUTERS

The jury saw a clip from New York Magazine’s advice columnist “Ask E. Jean”‘s interview with Anderson Cooper from June 24, 2019, when she told the CNN host that she preferred to qualify the alleged incident with Trump of ‘fighting’ rather than ‘rape’.

“I was aware of the extent of sexual violence in the world and felt lucky to have come out of it alive and to be able to tell my story,” Carroll told jurors in her interview. “I liked the word fight because it gave me action.”

Tacopina grilled Carroll for telling Cooper that rape is sexy and a fantasy some people have.

“Rape is everywhere in our entertainment because it excites people and attracts an audience,” Carroll said in response, citing the example of frequent sexual violence depicted on HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones.” .

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, questioned Carroll in cross-examination for two days. Alex Tabak for the NY Post

Still, she said she personally felt, “Rape is the most horrific act of violence that can be committed against a woman or a man.”

Tacopina also called on Carroll to frequently say publicly that her life was ‘fabulous’ – noting that she had previously spoken to jurors about the devastating effects the alleged rape had on her love life and the damage Trump’s denials were having on her. his career and his credibility as a journalist.

Carroll explained that in public she doesn’t “want anyone to know that I’m in pain.” But, “in this courtroom, I am obligated to tell the truth.”

“Until now, I’d be ashamed to know that people know what’s really going on,” she said.

Later, Carroll became emotional when her lawyer asked her how the lawsuit against Trump had given her back control of her life.

“Instead of living with the feeling of shame that I’ve always concealed, living with the feeling of having caused this horrible thing, by telling my story, I started to take a little control and it was a long road and it’s a very satisfying time for me to be here to answer your questions,” she said.

Before the jury was called Monday morning, Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s request to have Trump’s mistrial based on alleged “prejudicial rulings.”

Carroll’s testimony ended Monday afternoon.

