After Mallikarjun Kharge called PM Modi a ‘venomous snake’, his son Priyank Kharge launched a personal attack on him





Priyank Kharge, a former Karnataka minister and son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, has launched another personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, May 1, Kharge, while campaigning for the Karnataka Assembly elections, called on Prime Minister Modi Nalayak. This follows the controversy courted by his father Mallikarjun Kharge, when he compared the Prime Minister to a poisonous snake. Priyank was criticizing the Prime Minister for his handling of SC community reserves when he made the offensive remark. Priyank is running for re-election from Chittapur in Kalaburagi district for the upcoming Assembly elections on May 10. “When you (PM Modi) came to Gulbarga, what did you say to the people of the Banjara community? ‘Aap sab log dariye mat. Banjara ka ek beta Dilli mein Baitha hai’ (Don’t be afraid. A son from Banjara sits in Delhi.),” Priyank said quoting of Modi’s speech. “Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaise hota bhai? How will the house work? (If such a useless son is sitting in Delhi, how can you lead the family?),” he said addressing people. He went on to say that despite being a son of the Banjara community, Modi has caused confusion regarding the reservation. “Hasn’t there been any injustice towards the Banjara community? Why were stones thrown at Yediyurappa’s house in Shikaripura (in Shivamogga district)? Why was Bandh observed at Kalaburagi and Jewargi observed? Today there is confusion in the reserve,” he added. Loaded too said that Modi sometimes calls himself a son of the Koli community and sometimes he says he belongs to the Banjara community. “During his previous visit, the Prime Minister said he was a son of the Koli community and the Kabbaliga and Kuruba communities. Today he considers himself a son of the Banjara community,” said Kharge, who worked as a former minister in the Siddaramaiah government. It comes days after Congress Speaker Mallikarjun Kharge called Prime Minister Modi a poisonous snake. He made the remarks in a speech he delivered in Kalaburagi of Karnataka at a public meeting organized as part of the campaign for the states assembly elections. Mallikarjun Kharge said: PM Modi is like a poisonous snake, you might think it is poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead. Mallikarjun Kharge also embraced licking as he mentioned in his speech. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 | PM Modi is like a ‘venomous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead…: Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/Bqi7zVFnO9 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023 The BJP administration passed a measure to increase the Scheduled Caste (SC) reservation quota from 15 percent to 17 percent towards the end of its term. BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje took notice of the “nalayak” remark and criticized the Congress leader. “The President of Congress said in a campaign speech that Prime Minister Modi is a poisonous snake. Now his son has taken it a step further, calling him a ‘nalayak beta’. Priyanka Gandhi called Prime Minister Modi Hitler. Congress should know that he is not the Prime Minister of BJP but of all India. The people of Karnataka love it. They’ve shown their respect to him (in roadshows) for the past two days,” she said. Prime Minister Modi also strongly criticized Congress for calling him a poisonous snake and confidently declared that the people of Karnataka will respond appropriately to the big old party in the upcoming assembly elections.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opindia.com/2023/05/mallikarjun-kharge-modi-snake-priyank-personal-attack/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos