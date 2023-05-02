The terrible cross-examination of Joe Tacopinas, lawyer for Donald Trump, in the context of the trial of E. Jean Carroll gets even worse





For more than a full day of cross-examination of E. Jean Carroll, Joe Tacopina, the lead trial attorney for Donald Trump, gave an object lesson in how NOT to conduct cross-examination in federal court.

The first day of cross-examination was bad. The second day was even worse. If a juror believed the direct testimony of E. Jean Carroll that she had been raped by Donald Trump, Tacopina gave this juror little reason to reconsider that finding.

Before court even began on Monday morning, Tacopina filed an 18-page motion to have the trial dismissed, claiming Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is overseeing the case, violated Trump’s rights by repeatedly ruling against Tacopina. before the trial and during the first day of cross-examination.

Tacopina acted as if Judge Kaplan was a batter who dug too close to home plate, and he could use the move like a brushstroke to get Judge Kaplan to give Tacopina more leeway. The motion literally asked Judge Kaplan to declare a mistrial or reverse virtually all of his evidentiary rulings.

This motion had no chance of succeeding. At best, it was performative designed to give Tacopina the chance to demonstrate to Trump that he was doing his best to overthrow Judge Kaplan. If Tacopina actually believed the motion had a chance of success, he’s not as great of a general counsel as I thought.

Predictably, Judge Kaplan ruled against the motion with one word: Denied. During the remainder of the trial days, Judge Kaplan made comments that underscored that he was not amused by the motion.

But that was just the beginning of the blunders.

Joe Tacopina, attorney for former US President Donald Trump, interviews E. Jean Carroll, former advice columnist for Elle magazine, before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Tacopina violated the cardinal rules of cross-examination

One of the central rules of cross-examination is never to reinforce the testimony that the witness has provided in direct testimony. It is difficult, because it is a challenge to remind the jurors of the testimony that the lawyer intends to discredit without recapping that testimony.

The best cross-examination generally avoids this problem by using this formulation: When you said [prior testimony] On examination-in-chief, that wasn’t the truth, was it? The witness will either defend previous testimony or appear confused. A good cross-examination will then expose, in simple and straightforward statements (phrased as questions), why the prior testimony must have been false.

Tacopina did the exact opposite. He spent minutes giving Carroll the opportunity to repeat his direct testimony. When he then tried to debunk it, he rarely had anything substantial to convince the jury that she must have lied. Rather, he simply repeatedly tried to get Carroll to admit that his testimony was unbelievable or extraordinary. Once she admitted she found it incredible that she had gone from joking with Trump to being raped in minutes, he had nowhere to go.

Tacopina also forgot the cardinal rule of never asking a question you don’t know the answer to.

Anyone who watches an episode of Law & Order (more on that shortly) knows that a lawyer should never ask a question in cross-examination where they don’t already know the answer (and have the evidence to control the witness).

Tacopina, however, repeatedly asked questions where it was clear he had no idea the answer. During the first day of cross-examination, he jousted with Carroll about an SNL skit she had written, which he clearly knew nothing about. On Monday, he did the same, asking about a text message to Carol Martin (who will testify for Carroll), when the text exchange was actually with Carol Martins’ daughter, Courtney. Even after being corrected, Tacopina repeated his claim that the post was directed at Carol Martin.

Q: Okay. This, in fact, was a text message that you sent to Carol Martin, right, and then to pass it on to her daughter?

A: No.

Q: Was that directed at his daughter?

A: Yes. I wrote directly to his daughter.

Q: So with that adjustment in my question, that it was sent to Mrs. Martins’ daughter, what you wrote was true?

A: Yes.

Tacopina lost control

Another rule for rigorous cross-examination is to never lose control of the courtroom. A good lawyer will grab the jury’s attention, using the witness as a prop who can only say yes when the lawyer completes a leading question with only one possible answer.

Instead, Tacopina ceded control to a video, playing an entire segment (over 10 minutes) of a CNN interview where Carroll spoke to Anderson Cooper about being raped by Trump. Tacopinas client Trump has repeatedly said he thinks anyone watching the segment would conclude that Carroll must be lying. Instead, Tacopina gave the jury the opportunity to once again see Carroll convincingly describe being sexually assaulted by Trump. As the video played, Tacopina was literally reduced to being an observer.

Tacopina has been shut down several times by Judge Kaplan

In my more than 25 years as General Counsel, I have appeared before Judge Kaplan several times. He does not willingly suffer fools. During Monday’s cross-examination, Judge Kaplan frequently called Tacopina a fool who didn’t know the basics of the rules of evidence. He argued several objections to lines of questioning, just when Tacopina thought he was about to score points.

Virtually every time Tacopina tried to use sarcastic comments or repetitions to undermine Carroll’s credibility, Judge Kaplan argued objections or simply told Tacopina to move on.

In the courtroom, jurors typically look to the judge for advice on how to view the proceeding. When Judge Kaplan showed such disdain for Tacopinas’ bluster and smoothing, he gave the jurors permission to disregard Tacopinas’ questions as inappropriate.

Tacopina had some scattered success

Tacopina had about five minutes of thorough cross-examination. The problem was that he was hidden in about eight hours of ineffective interrogations. His best questions were when he used Carroll’s own words (from depositions or TV interviews) to refute some of his direct testimony. For example, Carroll testified live that Donald Trump’s rape was the reason she never had sex again.

Tacopina got Carroll to admit that she once said on a podcast: Well, after the Bergdorfs episode, I never had sex again, but I think that wasn’t because from him. I think it’s just that I haven’t had the chance to meet that person who would be eager again. I think maybe in that lodge my longing for desire was killed, but I think if I had met someone, had the chance to meet someone, I think I would have been resurrected again. I think the desire would have boiled over again. I just think I was unlucky.

If Tacopina had limited himself to similar snippets, I think he would have had a much greater impact on Carroll’s credibility.

Carroll’s redirect brought home his central allegation

One of the basic rules of the trial is that after cross-examination, the witness’s attorney has the opportunity to rehabilitate the witness through redirection. Carrolls’ attorney, Michael Ferrera, did a spectacular job. He gave Carroll the opportunity to directly address the insinuation during cross-examination that she raised a rape allegation against Trump based on an episode of Law & Order SVU that included a rape at Bergdorf Goodman. .

Carroll testified that she had never seen this episode or heard of it until she received an email (after filing a lawsuit) informing her of it, and that she still didn’t know what happened in that episode.

More importantly, Carroll had the opportunity to make it clear again that Trump had raped her. She testified again that she could still feel pain from when Trump sexually assaulted her. His testimony remained unwavering, even after two days of cross-examination.

A good cross-examination takes less than 30 minutes. The cross-examiner makes some powerful points, which the witness cannot deny and redirect cannot rehabilitate. By that standard, Tacopina conducted a very poor cross-examination. Whatever credibility jurors thought Carroll had after she finished her direct testimony, they probably still believe she has it now.

