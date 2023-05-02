How does China interact with the Russian media market? – The Diplomat

Advertisement

Xi Jinping’s official visit to Russia in March drew a lot of attention due to the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict, Russia’s international isolation and China’s growing importance in international affairs. On Russia 24, a major Russian-language public news channel, the visit was celebrated with the launch from the second season of the television program “Xi Jinping’s Favorite Classic Quotes.”

This program, jointly produced by China Media Group (CMG) and the Propaganda Department of the Communist Party of China (CCP), seems to be an example of traditional and rather boring propaganda, which has very limited influence and social impact. However, when viewed from a broader perspective, it is an example of China’s growing international media presence and attempts to change the international discourse about itself, which have recently attracted a lot of scholarly attention.

How is China approaching the Russian media market? And how is this increased engagement presented and evaluated by the Russians?

Russian editions of the Big Three: Xinhua, Peoples Daily and CGTN

As in many other countries, major Chinese media, such as Xinhua, Peoples Daily and CGTN (the foreign arm of CCTV), have Russian-language websites and accounts on international and Russian social media platforms. Since last month, the Xinhua account on VK, a social networking service based in St. Petersburg, had 1.1 million subscribers, more than the account of the main Russian news agency TASS (it has less than a million). Xinhua regularly publishes news on Chinese culture, foreign relations and national achievements, from rising per capita income to the opening of new gardens in Chongqing, and accompanies these reports with spectacular photos showing beautiful places in China.

However, despite their relatively active presence on Russian social media, Chinese state media accounts on VK appear to be less creative than their colleagues working in China. As demonstrated Maria Repnikova and Fang KechengChina’s domestic audience is not only presented with information on social media, but also encouraged to repost, share and create content and thus participate in the production and dissemination of propaganda.

Institutionalization of bilateral media cooperation

Chinese party- and state-owned media companies cooperate and exchange media content with their Russian counterparts. Bilateral media cooperation dates back to the era of the Sino-Soviet alliance, when in 1956 the Xinhua and TASS news agencies sign their first deal.

The more recent institutionalization of the Sino-Russian media partnership began in the early 2010s. For example, in 2012, China Radio International (CRI) spear a monthly newspaper called Breath of China ( ) with the Rossiskaya Gazeta newspaper, the official Russian government newspaper. IRC too signed a cooperation agreement with MIA Rossiya Segodnya (also known as Russia Today), a state-controlled international news television network, in 2014.

In 2018, CMG was established as a state-owned media conglomerate by merging CCTV, CGTN, CRI and China National Radio. The CMG then took on the responsibility of interacting with the Russian media market. For example, in August 2022, the CMG reached an agreement with VGTRK, a broadcaster that operates several radio and television channels, and Rossiskaya Gazeta to launch a China-Russia video exchange broadcast project.

The development of connections between the Russian and Chinese media has been supported by the countries’ main leaders. In 2015, Presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed to organize the years of China-Russia media exchange in 2016 and 2017. In the same year, the China-Russia media forum Was launched and since then it has been held every year. During Xi’s recent visit to Russia, the CMG and Rossiskaya Gazeta signed a memorandum further strengthen cooperation, while Xinhua and TASS renewed their cooperation agreement.

Chinese content in Russian media

Rossiskaya Gazeta seems to be one of the main outlets for Chinese propaganda in Russia. On its website, the publications provided by the CMG are numerous and fairly easy to locate. Not only do they have a special label, but their style and language also reveal their origin as Chinese propaganda translated into Russian. The content of these articles differs from the more politically sensitive essays (e.g. criticize United States for the double standard of human rights and democracy) to rather haphazard stories about China’s domestic politics, economy, and society (e.g., a describing Xi Jinping’s visit to a lychee farm in Guangdong).

With regard to new digital media, CRI and MIA Rossiya Segodnya launched the mobile media platform Russia-China: The Essential (:) in 2017 to respond to changing information consumption patterns. The platform publishes both news and less serious content, including viral videos from Chinese social networks, catchphrases of the day, and more. account has more than 660,000 subscribers. His materials are often reposted on the websites of Rossiskaya Gazeta and the Russian National News Agency. RIA Novostiwhich demonstrates the interdependence of the different channels used to disseminate Chinese messages.

Besides the Xi Jinpings Favorite Classical Quotes TV show, VGTRK also lists two documentaries as joint projects produced with CMG. The first documentaryRussia and China. The heart of Eurasia, published in 2015, talks about the joint struggle of the Soviet and Chinese peoples against German Nazism and Japanese militarism and features interviews with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Although list on Kinopoisk, a Russian online database of film information, it has no ratings or reviews, so its social impact appears to have been minimal.

It should be pointed out that apart from the above-mentioned main Russian public media, the CMG also cooperates with smaller media and is experimenting with different formats. For example, with the St. Petersburg-based Metro radio station in 2020, she recorded a music video in Russian about Wuhan and its fight against COVID-19.

Are the Russians worried?

Given their active participation in China’s increased media engagement, Russian state media portrays the Chinese media presence in an overwhelmingly positive light. It is characterized as a new stage in bilateral cooperation and an opportunity for Chinese and Russian citizens to learn more about each other. In 2017, Rossiskaya Gazeta explain the decision of the two countries to cooperate in the field of the media in a complicated international information environment.

To cite a more critical view, in 2020, Alexei Kovalev of Meduza, a Russian-language news site based in Latvia and declared an undesirable international organization in Russia has written an investigative report into Chinese media engagement in Russia. He described the Chinese media as aggressive and questioned the real equality of the exchange of information between the two countries.

Overall, Russians still have very limited knowledge of China; there is a certain gap in mutual understanding that needs to be bridged. However, the quality and selection of information about China presented to the Russian public, the purpose of this exchange and its impact are all questionable. Articles on China prepared by the CMG and inserted into Russian state media copy the crude style of traditional Chinese propaganda, which could hardly appeal to the Russian public. Content posted on Russian social networks seems to be more attractive.

Despite their growing presence, it seems Chinese state media companies aren’t doing enough to engage the Russians. Kovalev explained this by pointing to the formal approach of Chinese state media and the lack of qualified specialists who could make the content more entertaining and suitable for Russians.

Moreover, China already enjoys sufficiently favorable media coverage in Russia, so that it does not have to spend precious resources building and popularizing alternative narratives. In other countries and regions around the world, China has increased media engagement is seen to try to counter the media influence of the United States. However, in the case of Russia, this motivating factor is lacking, as the Kremlin is doing the job successfully on its own.

Two other observations seem important in understanding the case for China’s engagement with Russia’s media sector. First, close diplomatic relations and similarity in media systems, where major media outlets are owned by the state (or the CCP, in the case of China), allow China to get its message across, not by negotiation and by offering financial incentives to individual private media. companies, but by concluding agreements with Russian public outlets. Both parties are driven by political goals and symbolic gestures rather than the pursuit of profit or attracting a larger audience. In 2021, Putin even reward the Order of Friendship to CMG President Shen Haixiong.

Second, the current geopolitical situation, Russia’s domestic politics and its very restrictive media policy facilitate a positive portrayal of China in Russian media. It is in the interest of the Russian state to avoid criticism and sensitive topics and portray China in a positive light, portraying it as a stable and flawless state and a faithful partner of Russia.