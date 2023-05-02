Politics
Jokowi swings into action, prepare for Freeport shares to be annexed again!
Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – It is known that the Indonesian government is negotiating with PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) regarding the extension of the Special Mining Permit (IUPK) which expires in 2041. With this extension, the government will increase its stake in Freeport by 51 % currently at 60%.
The Minister of Investment or Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM), Bahlil Lahadalia, confirmed that lately the government has been discussing the possibility of extending Freeport management’s permit.
Bahlil said that currently the government already controls 51% of Freeport’s shares and believes Freeport’s revenue is improving year on year. This is evident from Freeport’s financial reports.
“2024, BUMN’s potential debt to take over Freeport will most likely be paid off, so the government is considering an extension by adding shares, in which the government adds 10% equity. We will announce this officially as a leak later, it is still under discussion”, explained Minister Bahlil, quoted on Monday (05/02/2023).
In order to reclaim 10% of Freeport’s shares, Bahlil said, his party asked Freeport Indonesia not to have a valuation. “In other words, we are talking about it, BUMN can take it at the best possible price,” Minister Bahlil said.
Responding to the extension of the IUPK, VP Business communication Freeport Indonesia, Katri Krisnati said her party welcomes the plan government regarding the extension of the IUPK.
He said that as one of the important assets held by the government, Freeport Indonesia manages abundant mineral resources and has the potential to provide significant benefits for the Indonesian economy and especially for the people of Papua as well. that the continuation of employment after 2041.
“We are fully committed to following government guidelines and policies regarding this matter for the benefit of the nation, The state and all stakeholders,” Katri told CNBC Indonesia, quoted Monday (2/5/2023).
Previously, the government through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) approved the export of the concentrate from PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) in June 2023. The export business was approved until May 2024.
ESDM Minister Arifin Tasrif said that according to regulations, Freeport Indonesia was barred from exporting in June 2023.
This is stipulated in Law Number 3 of 2020 regarding Mining and Coal Extraction (Minerba).
However, Minister Arifin said, the government is considering several things, including the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic which has hampered the construction of refining and mineral processing facilities (smelters).
Minister Arifin said that so far the construction progress of the Freeport smelter has reached around 60% with expenditure of around US$1.5 billion. “Yes (it can be exported in June) but under certain conditions, among others, there must be an obligation that must be cleared,” Minister Aririn said.
One of the government’s considerations is to allow copper concentrate exports from Freeport to continue due to the Covid-19 pandemic which is impacting the delay in construction of the Freeport smelter.
“We’re considering it because there’s a pandemic. June, now we’re right now… if we can’t export what? OK, okay,” he said.
Arifin explained that Freeport was allowed to continue exporting concentrate after June 2023 taking into account a force majeure alias force majeure the Covid-19 pandemic, it is therefore considered not to violate the Minerba law.
“We consider what was built from the project, from the commitment. We consider the obstacles that the construction faced. During Covid, he was a Japanese contractor. Japan, how many years? confinement-her. It’s work engineeringit’s a bit difficult to progress. If engineering does not progress, buy materials supplyIt’s not progressing either,” he explained.
“There is a problem force majeure It’s true, a pandemic has an impact like that, right? It’s a dangerous virus,” he said.
On the other hand, the majority of shareholders of PT Freeport Indonesia (PTFI) are now also held by Indonesia through MIND ID, a BUMN Mining Holding, which is 51%.
“Yes, we know that construction is constrained by a pandemic which is our food for thought because if it is completely stopped, MIND ID is at 51%, Indonesia already has 51% of the share. The impact will be more on We have already found a way out,” he said.
Even if he is allowed to continue his exports, according to him, Freeport will still be subject to certain conditions.
