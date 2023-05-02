CBS News poll on how the 2024 GOP presidential primary race could be Donald Trump’s fatigue against Trump





Insofar as the Republican primary is a contest at all right now, it appears to be a contest between Donald Trump and a sentiment that could be called “Trump fatigue.”

And Trump easily wins this game.

Here’s why: MAGA-sounding ideas are widespread among the Republican electorate, an environment that plays heavily to Trump’s advantage.

There is a high demand for a candidate who says Trump won in 2020, who challenges woke ideas, who does not criticize Trump and, for good measure, angers liberals. Trump is leading in all of these areas.

Meanwhile, there are GOPers who say they’re “exhausted” with Trump, and that he’s too controversial, but they’re vastly outnumbered today.

Because it’s so early, CBS News first asked voters which candidates they plan to support for the Republican nomination, letting them pick as many or as few as they want.

Then we asked them to choose a candidate they would vote for today. (As with many decisions people make, early in the process they will narrow down their options before settling on one.)

Trump leads on both measures.

He not only has majority vote support right now, but huge consideration on top of that, extending beyond his current voters to those who say they might still back him. Trump also wins the votes of a higher percentage of those who view him than anyone else.

In short, Trump looks like a former president who left office with popularity with his party, and little has happened in the years since. In fact, regarding his recent legal challenges, a majority say that one of the reasons for supporting him is to show their support during these fights.

And his voters are also the most likely to say they’re already thinking 24.

Trump may also have a floor of support: About a quarter of likely voters only consider him right now, and no other names have been tested.

This is important because if the primary field is eventually fractured, like in 2016, relatively lower percentages can still win.

Exhausted and “too controversial”?

So what does the little non-Trump band look like?

When we ask people who don’t vote for Trump why not, in addition to liking others more, most say he’s “too controversial.”

When we ask them how Trump makes them feel, the main answer is “exhausted.”

There’s about a quarter of GOP voters who don’t currently consider Trump, let alone vote for him.

They illustrate this idea of ​​Trump fatigue. The ‘exhausted’ number jumps to six out of 10 among those currently ruling out even Trump’s idea – followed by ‘worried’.

Crucially, most of those voters don’t hate him personally. They voted for him in 2020 and most don’t say he could lose to Joe Biden in 24. Most don’t think there’s a disconnect of opinions, nor do they want him be criticized.

But his perceived combativeness can be a put-off. Most don’t like the way he “deals with political opponents” and more want to hear about him finding common ground with Democrats if re-elected, rather than investigating and punishing them.

There are also large education gaps between non-Trump Republican voters and his supporters.

White non-college voters have nearly 30 points more for Trump than college-educated voters.

DeSantis, Trump and others

There is some overlap between DeSantis’ consideration and Trump’s.

Four in 10 likely voters are considering both. But it benefits Trump when it comes to voting choices.

An anti-awakening stance may help DeSantis right now, but it alone isn’t enough to overtake Trump, since Trump has that element covered as well.

Trump is winning over voters who want a candidate to challenge woke ideas.

Other factors that could shape the race

Given the prevalence of ideas like election denial about 2020 and the positive sentiment towards Trump, are there any other constituencies or messages that could change things?

With Trump so dominant at this point, there is no room for a candidate to criticize him: only 7% of voters want it if the candidate is not Trump himself, and more than a third want it. loyalty to him.

Among the smaller share of Republicans who say Joe Biden legitimately won in 2020, the race is still evenly matched between Trump and DeSantis. Mike Pence does a little better with this group than overall, but still trails the others by three to one.

Trump also leads among four in 10 voters who want a candidate to favor Christians over other religious groups.

Half of Republican primary voters want a candidate who favors a nationwide ban on abortion. Trump is also winning over those voters. Former Vice President Mike Pence is doing no better in this constituency than among other GOP voters.

What’s next and what to watch from here? Surpassing Trump at this point would clearly require persuading a good portion of the voters currently in his camp. One way to look at this is that many Trump supporters are considering at least other candidates, even though none have emerged as a major alternative. For example, four in 10 Trump supporters are considering DeSantis.

For those considering Trump and others too, they’re not as strong on some of these key allegiance metrics: They’re much less likely than Trump-only voters to prioritize loyalty to the former president. , as well as a little less likely to cite sympathy as justification and say he actually won in 20.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted among a nationally representative sample of 2,372 U.S. adult residents surveyed between April 27-29, 2023 and also included an oversample of self-identified Republicans. The sample was weighted by gender, age, race, and education based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as previous votes. The margin of error is ±5.4 points for likely Republican primary voters.

Toplines

More

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/2024-presidential-primary-trump-v-trump-fatigue-poll-2023-05-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos