Dorothy Byrne: ‘More journalists should have called Boris Johnson a liar when he was Prime Minister’

Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4’s former news director, thinks the whole station should eventually be based in Yorkshire. She talks to Chris Burn in Leeds about why the national media needs to embrace the North.

After being one of the most important personalities in news journalism for decades, who herself made headlines four years ago by portraying Boris Johnson as a known liar, criticizing politicians does not fear to Dorothy Byrne.

But the scrupulously impartial Byrne is also happy to give the praise where it’s due, particularly when it comes to Channel 4’s move to Leeds.

Channel 4 executives spent several years resisting government attempts to move their headquarters out of London, but were eventually forced to accept change, albeit with compromises, including keeping their main building in the capital and hundreds of employees remaining based there.

Former Channel 4 News Manager, Dorothy Byrne pictured for the Yorkshire Post by Tony Johnson during her visit to the University of Leeds.

Leeds was ultimately chosen as the location for the new national headquarters and Byrne, who was head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 for 15 years before taking on a role as editor before her departure in 2021, says the decision turned out to be the right one.

Speaking at the University of Leeds on the relationship between politicians and the media, she said: Where politicians are definitely right is in their drive for the BBC and Channel 4 to move more journalists in the north of England.

Byrne says several terrific current affairs programs have been commissioned from Leeds, while she welcomes the opening of a Channel 4 news studio in the city and the mandate given to a Leeds-based team to focus on surveys, social affairs and data journalism.

But speaking to the Yorkshire Post just before last week’s conference, Byrne expressed his hope that Channel 4 could go even further in its commitment to the North.

Byrne was born in Scotland, grew up near Blackpool and early in her career worked in Manchester for Granada Television.

I know Channel 4 has a lot of financial pressures so I’m not saying I’m calling on Channel 4 to move to Leeds tomorrow or next year or five years from now, but I would like to see the majority of the Channel 4 crew based in Leeds, she said.

I believe the reason Granada TV was so brilliant was that the majority of people were based in Manchester.

I believe the North of England deserves a TV channel based in the North of England. If we really want to give the North the same importance as the South, more major institutions need to be based in the North.

I know from working in Granada in its heyday that being based in the North of England means you gain prospects that you don’t gain in the South of England. I believe you get stories that you would never get otherwise and you discover talents that you would never otherwise discover.

I think there is a strong argument that if many more journalists had been based in the North of England at the time of the Brexit debate, as many journalists would not have mischaracterized Brexit. One of the main reasons they mislabeled Brexit was because they didn’t understand enough of the people of northern England and how upset and marginalized they felt.

Byrne doesn’t just comment on the sidelines about his passion for giving Northern voices greater prominence in the national conversation.

In her current role as President of Murray Edwards College at the University of Cambridge, she is determined to encourage more young people from the North to apply.

I went to Manchester and Sheffield. They deliberately approached me because I hadn’t been to Cambridge and they want a change, she adds.

They have already changed a lot and want to change more and above all they really want more people from the north of England to apply for Cambridge.

While this academic endeavor is a major focus, Byrne remains passionate about the importance of journalism and its role in truth to power.

In 2019, she made waves at the Edinburgh TV festivals MacTaggart Lecture, a key moment in the UK TV industry calendar by using the platform to portray former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a known liar.

She says she stands by the remarks absolutely and admits to partially enjoying some of the fallout.

If you’re the news chief of Channel 4, right-wing journalists attack you all the time. But in fact, two newspapers, The Sun and Daily Mail, devoted an editorial just to attack me. And I really felt that was one of the highlights of my life,” she adds with a laugh.

Boris Johnson lost his first job as a journalist for lying and he lost his last job as Prime Minister for lying. Theres a bit of a behavioral pattern there. Boris Johnson can’t deny he’s a notorious liar. People said I shouldn’t have said it, but I’m supposed to speak truth to power and speak the truth. It was just the truth. The reason I said that was when a notorious liar becomes prime minister, we are in new territory as broadcast journalists.

I believe that during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister there were times when TV journalists should have said Prime Minister just said x that’s a lie. If they didn’t want to use the word lie, they could have said it’s wrong or it’s not. In the end, it was Tory MPs who branded Boris Johnson a liar. I think the broadcasters let the public down by not calling him a liar on several occasions during his tenure as Prime Minister.

No right-wing journalist denied it was true that Boris Johnson was a known liar, what their papers said was I shouldn’t have said it. Get your head around this.

Byrne says she is concerned about the future of public service journalism following the recent bid to privatize Channel 4 and the government’s intention to scrap license fees in 2027 with no public details on how they will be replaced.

She fears the country is going down the path of political media coverage seen in America, where she believes the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt was fueled by outlets like Fox News repeating Donald Trump’s ridiculous claims about election theft.

Politicians must remember that television and radio journalists are absolutely essential to our democracy and should not undermine them.

They can criticize them, they can hold them to account, they can complain about them, but they must not undermine the very existence of public service broadcasters and our brilliant television regulatory system. In America we have seen what happens when television reporters spout the lies of bad politicians.