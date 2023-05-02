Politics
Dorothy Byrne: ‘More journalists should have called Boris Johnson a liar when he was Prime Minister’
Dorothy Byrne, Channel 4’s former news director, thinks the whole station should eventually be based in Yorkshire. She talks to Chris Burn in Leeds about why the national media needs to embrace the North.
After being one of the most important personalities in news journalism for decades, who herself made headlines four years ago by portraying Boris Johnson as a known liar, criticizing politicians does not fear to Dorothy Byrne.
But the scrupulously impartial Byrne is also happy to give the praise where it’s due, particularly when it comes to Channel 4’s move to Leeds.
Channel 4 executives spent several years resisting government attempts to move their headquarters out of London, but were eventually forced to accept change, albeit with compromises, including keeping their main building in the capital and hundreds of employees remaining based there.
Leeds was ultimately chosen as the location for the new national headquarters and Byrne, who was head of news and current affairs at Channel 4 for 15 years before taking on a role as editor before her departure in 2021, says the decision turned out to be the right one.
Speaking at the University of Leeds on the relationship between politicians and the media, she said: Where politicians are definitely right is in their drive for the BBC and Channel 4 to move more journalists in the north of England.
Byrne says several terrific current affairs programs have been commissioned from Leeds, while she welcomes the opening of a Channel 4 news studio in the city and the mandate given to a Leeds-based team to focus on surveys, social affairs and data journalism.
But speaking to the Yorkshire Post just before last week’s conference, Byrne expressed his hope that Channel 4 could go even further in its commitment to the North.
Byrne was born in Scotland, grew up near Blackpool and early in her career worked in Manchester for Granada Television.
I know Channel 4 has a lot of financial pressures so I’m not saying I’m calling on Channel 4 to move to Leeds tomorrow or next year or five years from now, but I would like to see the majority of the Channel 4 crew based in Leeds, she said.
I believe the reason Granada TV was so brilliant was that the majority of people were based in Manchester.
I believe the North of England deserves a TV channel based in the North of England. If we really want to give the North the same importance as the South, more major institutions need to be based in the North.
I know from working in Granada in its heyday that being based in the North of England means you gain prospects that you don’t gain in the South of England. I believe you get stories that you would never get otherwise and you discover talents that you would never otherwise discover.
I think there is a strong argument that if many more journalists had been based in the North of England at the time of the Brexit debate, as many journalists would not have mischaracterized Brexit. One of the main reasons they mislabeled Brexit was because they didn’t understand enough of the people of northern England and how upset and marginalized they felt.
Byrne doesn’t just comment on the sidelines about his passion for giving Northern voices greater prominence in the national conversation.
In her current role as President of Murray Edwards College at the University of Cambridge, she is determined to encourage more young people from the North to apply.
I went to Manchester and Sheffield. They deliberately approached me because I hadn’t been to Cambridge and they want a change, she adds.
They have already changed a lot and want to change more and above all they really want more people from the north of England to apply for Cambridge.
While this academic endeavor is a major focus, Byrne remains passionate about the importance of journalism and its role in truth to power.
In 2019, she made waves at the Edinburgh TV festivals MacTaggart Lecture, a key moment in the UK TV industry calendar by using the platform to portray former Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a known liar.
She says she stands by the remarks absolutely and admits to partially enjoying some of the fallout.
If you’re the news chief of Channel 4, right-wing journalists attack you all the time. But in fact, two newspapers, The Sun and Daily Mail, devoted an editorial just to attack me. And I really felt that was one of the highlights of my life,” she adds with a laugh.
Boris Johnson lost his first job as a journalist for lying and he lost his last job as Prime Minister for lying. Theres a bit of a behavioral pattern there. Boris Johnson can’t deny he’s a notorious liar. People said I shouldn’t have said it, but I’m supposed to speak truth to power and speak the truth. It was just the truth. The reason I said that was when a notorious liar becomes prime minister, we are in new territory as broadcast journalists.
I believe that during Boris Johnson’s tenure as Prime Minister there were times when TV journalists should have said Prime Minister just said x that’s a lie. If they didn’t want to use the word lie, they could have said it’s wrong or it’s not. In the end, it was Tory MPs who branded Boris Johnson a liar. I think the broadcasters let the public down by not calling him a liar on several occasions during his tenure as Prime Minister.
No right-wing journalist denied it was true that Boris Johnson was a known liar, what their papers said was I shouldn’t have said it. Get your head around this.
Byrne says she is concerned about the future of public service journalism following the recent bid to privatize Channel 4 and the government’s intention to scrap license fees in 2027 with no public details on how they will be replaced.
She fears the country is going down the path of political media coverage seen in America, where she believes the Jan. 6 insurrection attempt was fueled by outlets like Fox News repeating Donald Trump’s ridiculous claims about election theft.
Politicians must remember that television and radio journalists are absolutely essential to our democracy and should not undermine them.
They can criticize them, they can hold them to account, they can complain about them, but they must not undermine the very existence of public service broadcasters and our brilliant television regulatory system. In America we have seen what happens when television reporters spout the lies of bad politicians.
We shouldn’t be complacent because I bet Americans were complacent and thought nothing could shake their democracy. Politicians should be careful to criticize and complain about us fairly, but let us do our job.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/politics/dorothy-byrne-more-journalists-should-have-called-boris-johnson-a-liar-when-he-was-prime-minister-4125761
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Guide to the 2023 general elections in Turkey: what you need to know
- Dorothy Byrne: ‘More journalists should have called Boris Johnson a liar when he was Prime Minister’
- Crusader Cash Bash Happens Friday | News, Sports, Jobs
- USC Women’s Tennis kicks off NCAA action in Malibu
- Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang wear the same Met Gala dress
- AI godfather Jeffrey Hinton quits Google, warns of dangers of machine learning | Google
- Earthquake swarms rattle in Southern California
- CBS News poll on how the 2024 GOP presidential primary race could be Donald Trump’s fatigue against Trump
- BJP files complaint against Mallikarjun Kharge’s son’s remark on PM Modi
- Jokowi swings into action, prepare for Freeport shares to be annexed again!
- UK underscores commitment to NATO nuclear capabilities
- Hollywood writers go on strike and shut down TV and film production