Donald Trump says it’s ‘great to be home’ as he arrives in Aberdeen for the first visit to the UK since 2019 | UK News





Former US President Donald Trump said “it’s great to be home” as he touched down in Aberdeen before visiting his nearby golf course.

The 76-year-old arrived at the city’s airport around 11.30am and was greeted by two pipers, a red carpet and a 10-vehicle motorcade. He pumped his fist in characteristic fashion as he exited the plane.

The 45th US President has Scottish ancestry on his mother’s side and owns several properties in the country.

He exited the plane and walked to a waiting car, waving to the waiting media, but did not stop to answer questions.

Before getting into one of the cars, Trump said, “It’s great to be home, it was my mom’s house.”

Trump revealed he was traveling to the Menie Estate site near town to open a “spectacular” second course dedicated to his mother, Mary Anne MacLeod.

In a statement released by Trump International Scotland, Trump said: “This project is very close to my heart and I am delighted to say that this is our first day of work on the new course. It will be dedicated to my late mother and c t is a source of great pride for me and my family.

“My mother was an amazing woman who loved Scotland. She came here every year and loved the Queen. I also got to know the Queen during my visits here, I love Scotland just as much.”

His officials have not revealed how long he will stay or whether he will visit his other luxury Scottish course at Turnberry in South Ayrshire.

It’s his first trip to the UK since 2019.

After his time in Scotland, he is expected to head to his course at Doonbeg on the west coast of Ireland.

The trip comes after he became the first US president in history to face a criminal trial.

He pleaded not guilty to charges of falsifying business records to hide damaging information ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Read more on Sky News:What is Trump accused of in the US? ‘Donald Trump raped me,’ accuser E Jean Carroll told New York court

The claims center on adult film star Stormy Daniels’ apparent hidden money.

The trip to Scotland also comes as it emerged Trump has sought a mistrial in a civil case where writer E Jean Carroll accuses him of rape and libel, according to a letter from the former president.

In a letter filed early Monday in Manhattan federal court, Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina cited several alleged errors by the judge, including that he misinterpreted parts of the case and interfered with his ability to defend Trump.

Trump is running for the White House again in 2024 and is considered by many to be the presumptive Republican nominee.

He traces his Scottish roots to the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides.

His mother, Mary Anne Trump, née MacLeod, lived in the small village of Tong before leaving for the United States in 1930, when she was 18.

There she married Fred Trump, and Donald is one of their five children.

Circus follows as home pressure mounts on Trump

Everywhere Donald Trump goes – the cameras, the controversy and the circus follow.

It’s a performance where the former president is the star of the show.

Emerging from the back door of his infamous black and red private jet, Trump punched the air as he descended the steps to greet his welcoming party in Aberdeenshire.

The sound of bagpipes was muffled by jet engines before he said “it’s great to be back” to the scrum of waiting reporters.

It is a nod to its ancestral roots. After all, her mother is from the West Isles of Scotland.

He got into his blacked-out secured vehicle and was chased off the airport tarmac after refusing to answer questions about the criminal charges he faces back home in the United States.

This trip to the UK is the first in four years, but it is more personal than political. It’s about the “Trump brand” and the promotion of his company.

Trump boasts of owning the best golf courses in the world, but he is a businessman whose Scottish empire is suffering from financial problems.

The most recent financial accounts show losses of 4.4 million on its operations in Aberdeenshire and Ayrshire.

Secret Service agents invade the Menie Estate as gigantic Scottish flags fly above the station.

However, we are far from the great security operation put in place during his previous visits.

The former president faced a line of smiling, flattering staff when he arrived at his country hotel, but nearby locals offer far from a warm welcome.

It has become apparent in the nearest town of Balmedie that the mention of the word “Trump” evokes emotion.

Some hate him and some love him for bringing business to the area.

No one wants to say too much in public for fear of offending other members of the community who think differently.

This fleeting visit to Scotland may be a moment of slight relief for Trump as he escapes his troubles at home.

But pressure continues to mount on a former president who hopes to be back in the White House next year.

Scotland’s new Prime Minister Humza Yousaf was asked last week if he would meet the former US leader, who has previously made controversial statements about Muslims.

Mr Yousaf said: “I would find it difficult, I must say, to meet him without raising the significance of the concerns I have about remarks he has made in the past.”

