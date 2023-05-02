Xi Jinping’s luck, the US was beaten hard by China in Europe





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China is increasingly changing the position of the United States (US) as a leader in international diplomacy. This can be seen in President Xi Jinping’s move to reconcile the war between Russia and Ukraine, one of the most turbulent conflicts in Europe this century. Shen Shiwei, a prominent Chinese international affairs analyst and journalist, said Beijing had managed to take a central position in facilitating the peace talks. He was referring to Xi’s high-level meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other dignitaries. He also said that the qualifications of China’s special envoy are the best to handle this case. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “A military solution cannot end the conflict, and it is not an easy task to push for a political settlement,” Shen said. NewsweekTuesday (2/5/2023). He said China believes it is important to seize the opportunity and create the conditions for a political settlement, as rational thinking and voices for a political solution are growing. “The United States and Europe are already at odds, but China is well placed to help push for a political settlement, as it is the only permanent member of the UN Security Council that maintains good relations with Russia and Ukraine,” he said. Despite Xi’s close ties to Putin and his support for Russia’s position, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is said to have a working relationship with China. As is the case for the majority of countries in the world, Beijing is also Kyiv’s main trading partner, and Ukraine is a signatory to the infrastructure-focused Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Thus, Shen argues that Western opposition to China’s peacemaker position is counterintuitive. “American and European leaders must have political determination and a workable solution to push for a political settlement with China,” Shen said. “Blaming China, which is not the cause of the Ukraine crisis and is not a party to the crisis, will not contribute to the difficult push towards a political settlement.” Sehn acknowledged that such an effort, even with growing international support, would not be easy. Meanwhile, the United States openly distrusts China for its diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Washington has also responded coolly to Beijing’s success in mediating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran. The White House has also adamantly opposed any Chinese attempt to forge a ceasefire, arguing it would legitimize Russia’s war and potentially give troops in Moscow a chance to regroup. The decline in US-China relations began under former President Donald Trump and became increasingly volatile under President Joe Biden. Joe Biden’s own administration has consistently singled out China as America’s main global competitor. According to him, China is a real challenge for the United States, because it is the only competitor with the intention and the capacity to systematically increase and oppose the superiority of the country of Uncle Sam in various fields. . [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article US and China heat up, Biden ‘hopefully’ in talks with Xi Jinping (luc/luc)



