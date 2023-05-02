President Joko Widodo must check damaged roads in Lampung





KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA The atmosphere of Natar Market in Natar District, South Lampung Regency on Tuesday (2/5/2023). The market will be visited by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (05/03/2023). BANDAR LAMPUNG, KOMPAS Chairman Joko Widodo is due to visit Lampung Province on Wednesday (3/5/2023). During this visit, President Jokowi would inspect the condition of the damaged roads in the central regency of Lampung. Apart from this, the president must also inspect the market and the access road at the exit of the toll road in Lampung. On Tuesday (2/5/2023) Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi and his team visited a number of places that President Jokowi will visit. One of them is the access road to the Kotabaru Itera toll gate exit in southern Lampung Regency. Apart from this, Arinal also visited Natar Market, Natar District, South Lampung which the President will also visit.

Based on monitoring Compass On Tuesday morning, police and TNI were seen standing guard around the Natar market. Vendor stalls and market roads were also cleared. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA The atmosphere of Natar Market in Natar District, South Lampung Regency on Tuesday (2/5/2023). The market will be visited by President Joko Widodo on Wednesday (05/03/2023). Ahmad Zein (45), a parking attendant in Pasar Natar, said officers had closed potholes around the market using heavy equipment since Tuesday morning. This road was just cleared today. Usually the streets are like ponds, Ahmad said. Also Read: Reported to Police Due to Lampung Criticism, Bima Gains Public Support He said many traders were waiting for the news of President Joko Widodo’s visit to the market. They hope that the arrival of President Jokowi can also accelerate the improvement of road infrastructure in the regions. “The hope is that after Pak Jokowi comes, the local government will really work on repairing the roads and building the area to make it more developed,” he said. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA Lampung Governor Arinal Djunaidi and his team visited Natar Market, Natar District, South Lampung on Tuesday (2/5/2023). The market will be visited by President Joko Widodo. Earlier on Monday (05/01/2023), Arinal and Lampung Central Regent Musa Ahmad also inspected the damaged road in Simpang Randu-Seputih section of Surabaya, to be precise in Rumbia District, Lampung Central Regency. The region’s damaged roads have been in the spotlight on social media in recent weeks. Governor Arinal said that the development of road infrastructure is one of the priorities of the regional government. However, budget allocation for road infrastructure development has to be diverted to managing the Covid-19 pandemic over the past two years. Specifically in the central regency of Lampung, in 2023, the provincial government of Lampung will carry out the construction of several roads that are under its authority, namely the Gajah-Simpang Randu City section, the Randu-Seputih Simpang Surabaya section and the Seputih section Surabaya-Sadewa, Arinal said in an official statement. KOMPAS/VINA OKTAVIA The TNI car drove through the main road in the town of Bandar Lampung ahead of President Joko Widodo’s visit on Wednesday (3/5/2023). Lampung’s damaged road has been in the spotlight on social media after an East Lampung Regency content creator, Bima Yudho Saputro, criticized Lampung’s development via Tiktok. Bima said Lampung did not progress as many roads were damaged. Also Read: Bima’s Criticisms and Gen Z’s Social Media Aspirations

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kompas.id/baca/nusantara/2023/05/02/presiden-joko-widodo-dijadwalkan-cek-jalan-rusak-di-lampung The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos