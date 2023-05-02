Uddhav Thackeray hits back at PM Modi for his Cong remark that abused me 91 times

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Monday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that Congress has abused him 91 times. He asked why Prime Minister Modi is silent on the abuses he and his family members are facing, according to the PTI news agency.

Addressing the Maha Vikas Aghadi opposition rally in Mumbai, Thackeray said, Modi said the Congress had abused him 91 times. But why are you silent when your people abuse me and my family? Their abusive language shows their culture.”

I ask the RSS: do you accept such offspring (BJP)? When I go with Congress and NCP, they (BJP) claim that I have abandoned Hindutva. If so, then what about (RSS leader) Mohan Bhagwats’ visit to a mosque,” he referred to the criticism he faced for aligning himself with the Congress and the NCP.

Thackeray said he will visit Barsu, the site of the proposed refinery in Ratnagiri district, on May 6. I will go there and talk to the locals. How can you stop me? It’s not POK,” he said.

Yes, I suggested the refinery site when I was the CM, but my letter (to Modi) did not specify that the police should shoot the protesters,” he said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader has slammed the government for moving megaprojects out of Maharashtra, saying “we will make pieces of whoever tries to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra”.

He even challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said the latter would taste defeat in the Mumbai and Maharashtra elections. He blasted the Modi government for targeting opposition leaders using agencies like ED and CBI, PTI reported.

If you have guts, send ED to the Chinese president, whose country has encroached on a huge chunk of India,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)