Dutch cops intercept drunk driver posing as Boris Johnson





Do you remember Boris Johnson? He was the guy with disheveled blond hair who became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom after the Brexit vote and Theresa May’s waning popularity. He was only ousted from his post last year, but that seems a long time ago as the British have already had two prime ministers and a new monarch in the meantime. Anyway, while the real Boris Johnson is enjoying his political retirement, a fake Boris Johnson just had a run-in with the police in the Netherlands. Over the weekend, a man was arrested in the Netherlands in connection with a drunk driving incident. When cops tried to identify him, they found a fake Ukrainian driving license in his possession with a photo of former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his correct date of birth of June 19, 1964. But, officers were somewhat skeptical of the man’s identity. First, they believed it was unlikely that a former leader of one of the world’s most powerful nations would crash his car into a pole near the Emma Bridge in the northern city of Groningen. Second, because the 35-year-old didn’t quite look like the 58-year-old Boris Johnson in the photo. And, third, because the license expiration date was the year 3000. As a general rule, driver’s licenses generally need to be renewed every ten years, not every millennium. Also, no driver’s license would ever last that long because by the year 3000 we will (probably) no longer be dependent on cars for transportation and instead people will need permits for hypersonic intergalactic travel . Or we’ll be driving Teslas. Who knows? Thing is the police suspected the guy might not be the famous Boris Johnson and might just be a drunk guy with a fake license especially since he refused a breathalyzer. “The person could not identify himself and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. The man, from the small town of Zuidhorn west of Groningen, was arrested, and the police searched his car Inside, police found a fake driving license belonging to Boris Johnson,” police spokesman Thijs Damstra told AFP. “Unfortunately for this person, we did not fall for his fakery”, confirmed the Groningen police on his Instagram account. It turns out that there are many fake Boris Johnson licenses available in tourist shops in Ukraine. It’s mainly because Johnson was such a big supporter of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the early days of the Russian invasion, and Ukrainians showed their support for the former British leader by encouraging people to identify themselves as him when stopped by the police. . The good news for the real Boris Johnson is that if he gets busted for drunk driving by cops in Ukraine, the police will never believe it’s really him.

